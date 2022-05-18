Mobile Internet Speeds Slightly Up in India, Fixed Broadband Speed Dips in April: Ookla

Mobile internet speeds in India improved slightly in April 2022. At the same time, there was a noticeable dip in the speeds delivered by fixed broadband connections in the country, said Ookla. In the global ranking for providing median mobile speeds, India jumped two ranks to 118 from 120. As per Ookla, the median mobile download speeds improved from 13.67 Mbps in March 2022 to 14.19 Mbps in April 2022.

India went four spots down when it came to the median fixed broadband speeds in April 2022. From 72nd position, India’s rank went down to 76th rank. Overall fixed median download speeds went down from 48.15 Mbps in March to 48.09 Mbps in April 2022.

UAE at the Top in Delivering Best Median Mobile Internet Speeds, Singapore at the top for Fixed Broadband

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was at the top when it came to delivering the best median mobile internet speed. In the median fixed broadband speed department, Singapore was at the top globally. Users in UAE got a median mobile internet speed of 134.48 Mbps, while users in Singapore got 207.61 Mbps median fixed broadband internet speed.

To make it to the top of the list, India needs to get a lot of things right. Starting with the policies that govern the telecom sector. For most of the last decade, the telecom sector was stressed and was performing with a load of debt on its shoulders. With 5G, the government and the sector regulator must see to aid the telecom sector in growing fast so that India can also make it to the top countries in delivering the best median speeds for both mobile and fixed broadband internet speeds.

Improvement in the median mobile internet speeds is certainly a positive for the Indian telecom sector and proves that the telcos’ are making an impact with the additional spectrum they have deployed over the last year.