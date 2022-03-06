Jio, Airtel and More Cheapest OTT Broadband Plans

It is quite common for internet service providers (ISPs) to bundle up OTT subscriptions with their broadband plans as a majority of the subscribers have shifted online when it comes to entertainment. ISPs offer OTT add-ons with multiple plans as the popularity of the platforms in India has been sky-rocketing. However, the plans can get very costly and might not be affordable for a lot of users, hence, it is important to know the budget options available. Mentioned below are the cheapest broadband plans offered by Jio, Airtel and more that is bundled up with OTT subscriptions.

Jio’s Base OTT Broadband Plan

The cheapest OTT broadband plan availed by Jio is a 150 Mbps plan. One of the most reliable service providers in India, JioFiber offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 999 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Users get access to symmetrical upload and download speeds of 150 Mbps with this plan. The plan is listed as a popular plan on the website and offers subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms including yearlong access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and more.

Entertainment Pack from Airtel

Airtel has been one of the most prominent players in the market when it comes to providing broadband services. Airtel via its Xstream Fiber connection also offers plans with OTT access starting from the ‘Entertainment’ pack which provides 200 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes subscriptions to OTT platforms including Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar along with Wynk Music. This is also Airtel’s bestselling plan.

100 Mbps Plan from BSNL

The public telecommunications company BSNL with its Bharat Fiber connection offers access to a few OTT platforms with a 100 Mbps broadband plan. SuperStar Premium-1 plan from BSNL offers 100 Mbps of internet speed at the cost of Rs 749 per month. FUP data limit set on the SuperStar Premium-1 plan is 1000GB and the mentioned price is excluding GST. The plan offers 5 Mbps of internet speed post the consumption of 1000GB of data and comes with access to a few OTT platforms such as Sony LIV Premium, Zee5 Premium and more.

Netplus Broadband

Netplus is another ISP that offers its services in seven Indian states in the North. Netplus can provide connectivity with up to 1 Gbps of internet speed. However, the company also provides truly unlimited plans that offer access to the OTT platform. The starting broadband plan with OTT availed by Netplus offers 200 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 999 per month which is exclusive of taxes. Users get unlimited data and calling benefits with this plan. The plan offers a choice for the users to go for either an Amazon Prime Video subscription or a bundled pack of Zee5 Premium, Voot Select and EROS Now. Moreover, the data offered by Netplus is truly unlimited and no FUP data is levied.