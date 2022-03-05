Realme Working on a Smartphone With Alert Slider

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world right now, all thanks to its portfolio of feature-packed devices and aggressive prices. And apparently, the brand is looking to expand even further as it is reportedly working on a smartphone with a OnePlus like alert slider. Apple has been providing alert sliders with its iPhone for a while and OnePlus is the only major Android smartphone manufacturer that currently features a physical alert slider on its smartphones. But Realme is now looking to change things up.

The Alert Slider Feature

The report comes in from MySmartPrice according to which known tipster Yogesh Brar has informed on Realme testing a device with an alert slider on it. The said smartphone is expected to arrive in April 2022. Just like on iPhones from Apple, the alert slider allows users to physically switch to the vibrate mode and back. OnePlus is responsible for making this feature popular in Android devices as it offers an alert slider with the majority of its smartphones.

Although, it’s not that surprising that Realme is coming up with this feature on its devices as both Oppo and Realme are part of the same BBK Electronics group from China. It will not be the first time when brands under BBK Electronics share the same feature. Currently, Oppo and OnePlus have the same codebase and Hasselblad camera tuning in their flagship devices.

OnePlus has been bringing alert sliders with its Nord series of smartphones. The button has been made available on OnePlus Nord 2 and other premium smartphones from the brand above Rs 30,000. However, OnePlus chose to leave out the alert slider with its latest OnePlus Nord CE 2 device which is a mid-range smartphone. With Realme launching mid-range smartphones with an alert slider, the feature will be more accessible to consumers.

Even though not much is known about the device or the exact launch date but speculations suggest a launch date in the near future. As of now, Realme has announced the official launch of Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 SE 5G for the next week. The official microsite confirms the launch of two new devices Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 SE 5G in India on March 10th at 12:30 pm IST. The same launch event will also witness the launch of the Realme C35 smartphone.