Apple “Mac Studio” – A New Computer From Apple is Coming

The Cupertino-based tech giant is getting nearer to its deadline of transitioning from Intel Macs to Apple Silicon and apparently the company will be introducing even more computers with its in-house built chips. There already have been rumours of a new Mac Mini and Mac Pro that Apple might bring with its Apple Silicon chips and now a new report suggests that the company has been working on a completely new “Mac Studio” computer. Let’s find out more.

Details on Mac Studio

The report comes in from the known publication 9to5Mac which informs that the new Mac Studio from Apple will be primarily based on the Mac Mini but will have comparatively stronger hardware. The report suggests that Apple is working on two versions of its Mac Studio as one will arrive with an M1 Max chip which is the same as the 2021 MacBook Pro and the other a variant of the Apple Silicon chip that is even more powerful than the current M1 Max. The report suggests that the new Mac Studio internally goes by the codename J375.

However, it is not confirmed whether the company will stick with the “Mac Studio” name as it just represents a new category between Mac mini and Mac Pro aimed at professional users. Although the company has been reportedly working on Apple Studio Display and since the name matches with “Mac Studio”, it is highly possible that Apple may widely advertise both products as a perfect combo for professional work.

It was previously pointed out by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman that Apple is currently working on a smaller version of the Mac Pro that will arrive with an Apple Silicon chip equipped with 40 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores. The report from 9to5Mac suggests that the said device could actually be the Mac Studio from the company. As a matter of fact, Mac Studio could be launched as a replacement for the high-end Intel-powered version of the Mac mini which is still available in the market.