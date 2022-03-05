Airtel My WiFi Plan That Offers Up to 100GB of 4G Data and Free Dongle

Bharti Airtel is offering a My WiFi plan that comes with up to 100GB of 4G internet data along with a free dongle. If you don’t know what My WiFi service from Airtel is, don’t worry, it is a simple hotspot device/product service that is offered to customers by Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel. To sweeten the deal for customers, Airtel is also offering the dongle or the hotspot device free to the users. Let’s check out how much this plan will cost and what Airtel customers will have to keep in mind.

Bharti Airtel My WiFi Plan that Comes With Up to 100GB of Monthly Data

Bharti Airtel offers users up to 100GB of monthly data for a rental of Rs 499 per month with the My WiFi plan. Along with this, 100 SMS and a free dongle are also bundled by the company. The interesting thing to note here is that the dongle will only be free with a lock-in period of 18 months.

Since it is offered by Airtel Business, customers also get G-Suite benefits. 100GB of data is suitable for a person who relies on 4G networks for work from home or is in the move every day working from different places altogether.

But this is not the only plan that users get under the Airtel My WiFi. The plans start at a very low monthly cost of Rs 299. Then there are also the Rs 349 and Rs 399 plans. With the Rs 299 plan, users get 30GB of data and 100 SMS, but there is no G-Suite included.

Even with the Rs 349 plan, Airtel doesn’t offer G-Suite, and users get 40GB of monthly data with 100 SMS. Lastly, with the Rs 399 plan, customers get up to 60GB of data and 100 SMS along with G-Suite benefits.

To get access to these plans as an enterprise, you can contact Airtel’s customer care team.