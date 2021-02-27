iQOO3 With Snapdragon 865 SoC Gets Price Cut of Rs 13,000

iQOO3 has recently received a price cut of Rs 13,000, and it is visible on the official product page of Flipkart. The device was launched in India back in early 2020. It has multiple variants which have got price cuts before as well. The device’s base variant with 8GB+128GB was launched for Rs 37,990, and a slightly superior variant with 8GB+256GB was launched for Rs 40,990. But the new price of both the variants listed on Flipkart suggests a Rs 13,000 reduction on the original pricing.

iQOO3 New Prices

The iQOO3’s base variant with 8GB+128GB is now available for Rs 24,990 against its original price of Rs 37,990, and the 8GB+256GB variant is available for Rs 27,990 against its original price of Rs 40,990. iQOO3 is available in two colour variants – Quantum Silver and Tornado Black. The device’s price and specifications are certainly excellent and will give tough competition to other mid-range devices.

It is also available in a no-cost equated monthly instalments (EMI) scheme starting from Rs 4,165 per month.

iQOO3 Specifications

The iQOO3 comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which makes the device 5G supportive. The chipset is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is worth noting that there was a 12GB RAM variant of the device as well, but that is no more listed on Flipkart.

The device has a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary lens paired with a 13MP wide-angle sensor, a 13MP and a 2MP additional sensor. There is a 16MP sensor at the front for clicking selfies and video calling.

iQOO3 comes with support for an in-display fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,440mAh battery with support for 55W fast-charging. In the connectivity department, it comes with support for 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port for fast charging, and more.