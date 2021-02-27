Gionee Max Pro Slated to Launch on March 1 With 6,000mAh Battery in India

Gionee is trying to capture consumers attention in India by offering them an entry-level 4G smartphone. The company has announced that it will launch its new smartphone ‘Gionee Max Pro’ in India on March 1, 2021. A teaser page for the product is already live on the official website of Flipkart. This device will be the high-end model in the ‘Max’ series. Gionee launched the ‘Gionee Max’ last year, and it was an entry-level smartphone that came for Rs 5,999.

Gionee Max Pro Specifications

Few of the specifications of the device can be confirmed by looking at the teaser page live on Flipkart. First of all, the device will come with a massive 6,000mAh battery. It will have up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The Gionee Max Pro will come with a 6.52-inch HD+ display to help you enjoy your favourite content better. It will definitely be a 4G device; however, there is no confirmation about which chipset will be powering it.

It has a tear-drop notch at the front housing the selfie camera.

Compared to the upcoming device, the Gionee Max came with a 5,000mAh battery and only had up to 2GB of RAM. The Gionee Max Pro is expected to be powered by an octa-core processor since the Gionee Max was also powered by such a processor.

Gionee Max Pro Price (Expected)

Gionee Max was launched for a price of Rs 5,999, and we expect the Gionee Max Pro to be priced under Rs 8,000 as well. One colour of the device can be confirmed by looking at the teaser page, which is Royal Blue. The same colour was also available for the Gionee Max. If the same colours are released for the Gionee Max Pro, then you will be getting the device in three colours – Royal Blue, Black, and Red.