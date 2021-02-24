Airtel Xstream Users Can Now Enjoy Content from ‘ShortsTV’

ShortsTV, a unique over-the-top (OTT) content platform that brings a ton of short films and entertaining content 24/7 for the users, has partnered with Airtel. The OTT platform will now be available for the Airtel Xstream users. A plethora of content from ShortsTV can be enjoyed both on the TVs and smartphones by the users. The short-content OTT platform will leverage the data, distribution, and the network of Airtel to reach out to a wide-number of Indians on the go — more details on the story ahead.

ShortsTV Content, Cost and More Details

Airtel Xstream users can subscribe to ShortsTV directly by paying either the monthly or annual subscription fee. The monthly subscription fee for the platform is Rs 99, while the annual fee is Rs 499.

There are plenty of quality short films on the platform, including nominated and award-winning titles. The platform claims that it has more than 4,000 movie titles from different genres, such as documentaries, comedies, thrillers, dramas, musicals, and animation. Users can find content in several languages, including Marathi, Kannada, Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Bengali, and Malayalam.

Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive, ShortsTV, said that the platform is a part of over 60 million TV households in India already. He believes that this partnership with Airtel will further allow the platform to reach out to new users in every part of the country.

The platform hosts titles from several countries and productions. Short content is gripping the world, and the consumption of short movies has grown over the last decade. The addition of ShortsTV in the Airtel Xstream would certainly bring something new for the users.

Airtel Xstream is an OTT platform itself, and it hosts content from several other platforms such as Lionsgate Play and more. Airtel users can get the subscription of Xstream for free by purchasing eligible services from the telco.