BSNL Offering Free 4G SIM Card With PV 75 Plan to New Broadband and Landline Users

Government-owned BSNL has started offering a free 4G SIM card with new broadband and landline connections. The free 4G SIM card offer went live across Kerala and Tamil Nadu telecom circles last week, and it will be valid till March 31, 2021. At the moment, we don’t have information regarding the offer availability in other circles. Under this offer, customers taking a new BSNL Broadband or BSNL Landline connection will receive a free 4G SIM card with bundled Plan Voucher of Rs 75. All the BSNL Bharat Fiber, Broadband and landline plans will be part of this offer. The PV 75 from BSNL offers 100 minutes of free voice calls and 2GB of data for 60 days. The company might have introduced this offer to boost SIM card sales.

BSNL Free 4G SIM Card Offer With New Connections Detailed

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited usually comes up with unique offers every now and then, and this offer also follows the same principle. In recent times, wired broadband service providers are witnessing increased demand for new connections. And BSNL is no exception, especially after the introduction of affordable Bharat Fiber plans, which start at just Rs 449.

It seems like BSNL is witnessing some good new broadband connection requests in Kerala and Tamil Nadu circles. To cash on demand, BSNL is bundling a free 4G SIM card with every new broadband and landline connection.

For the unaware, BSNL has a wide range of broadband plans like DSL Broadband, Bharat Fiber and even a lot of landline plans are available. The 4G SIM Card comes with a free plan of Rs 75. As mentioned above, the Plan Voucher 75 offers 100 minutes of free voice calls and 2GB of data with 60 days validity. The offer will be valid till March 31, 2021, and it was introduced on February 20, 2021.

It is unknown when BSNL is planning to launch the offer in other telecom circles. Maybe it is already live and the subscribers may get a free 3G SIM card. We have reached out to BSNL for an official confirmation and will update this post once the company replies back.

In other news, BSNL has recently revised its Bharat Fiber plans across the country to offer more FUP limit and fast speeds. The ISP is now providing up to 300 Mbps speeds with several broadband plans. Earlier, it had only one 300 Mbps broadband plan priced at Rs 1,499, but now, all the Bharat Fiber plans above Rs 4,499 come with the same 300 Mbps speeds.