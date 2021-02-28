Prepaid Plans You Should Get Before Tariff Hikes Kick-In

Tariff hikes might be introduced by the operators next quarter or the quarter after that. If your prepaid pack is about to expire soon or you want to safeguard yourself from the tariff hike, you can recharge with a prepaid plan right now. It would be a better option to go for a long-term prepaid pack since that would eliminate the need for recharging again anytime soon after the tariff hikes are introduced. Here are the long-term prepaid packs you can get from Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Jio to protect yourself from the tariff hikes.

Jio

Reliance Jio offers a ton of prepaid packs. Two of the best-prepaid packs for the long-term from the telco are Rs 2,399 and Rs 2,121 packs. The Rs 2,399 pack comes with a validity of 365 days, while the Rs 2,121 pack comes with a validity of 336 days.

Both the plans offer unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day along with complimentary access to all the Jio apps. The Rs 2,399 plan comes with 2GB daily data, and the Rs 2,121 pack comes with 1.5GB daily data.

Airtel

Airtel offers a Rs 2,498 plan which comes with a validity of 365 days and offers 2GB daily data. Then there is a Rs 1,498 plan which also comes with a validity of 365 days but only offers 24GB of data.

Both the plans come with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefit. There are over-the-top (OTT) benefits such as Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, and other Airtel Thanks benefits included with the plans.

Vodafone Idea

Vi offers two prepaid plans, which could be looked at before the tariff hikes kick in. The first plan comes for Rs 2,595, and it offers 2GB daily data and comes with a validity of 365 days. It offers the OTT benefit of Vi Movies & TV along with ZEE5 Premium for one year.

The second plan from Vi, which comes with a long-term validity of 365 days, is Rs 2,399 plan. It offers 1.5GB of daily data. It also comes with the benefit of Vi Movies & TV. Both the plans come with ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ benefit and offer unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

These are all the plans you can consider buying before the imminent tariff hikes. It will allow you to save a few bucks when the prices get high.