Excitel vs ACT Fibernet 300 Mbps Broadband Plan

Excitel and ACT Fibernet are two of the leading fiber broadband service providers of India that offer 300 Mbps plans

By April 16th, 2021 AT 7:02 AM
    Excitel and ACT Fibernet are two of the leading fiber broadband service providers of India. Both the companies have time and again introduced offers and plans that have helped them stood out from the rest of the market and gain new users.

    Much recently, Excitel announced that it has expanded its services to 10 new cities of India and that it further plans to expand to a total of 50 locations by the end of 2021. The company offers a 300 Mbps broadband plan just like ACT Fibernet.

    Both the companies offer over-the-top (OTT) benefits with their 300 Mbps plans, but there is one thing that sets Excitel apart from ACT Fibernet. To find out, read below.

    Excitel 300 Mbps Broadband Plan

    Excitel offers its 300 Mbps broadband plan in multiple configurations or validity periods. Users can get it directly for 12 months for a monthly cost of Rs 499 per month (excluding taxes). Or, users can also go for the one month plan that costs Rs 899 (excluding taxes).

    The thing that sets Excitel’s 300 Mbps broadband plan apart from ACT Fibernet’s plan is the ‘unlimited data’ offering. Excitel offers users truly unlimited data without any fair-usage-policy (FUP) restrictions.

    Note that for being eligible to receive the OTT benefits, users will have to purchase the plan for at least three months or more. Excitel offers OTT benefits of Eros Now, Voot Select, and ShemarooMe to its users.

    Further, the company doesn’t charge anything for the installation of the fiber connection. However, users will have to pay Rs 2,000 as a refundable security deposit for the ONU devices.

    ACT Fibernet 300 Mbps Broadband Plan

    ACT Fibernet offers its 300 Mbps broadband plan to the users for Rs 1,349 (excluding taxes) in the Delhi circle. Users can purchase this plan directly for 12 months and get 2 months of internet services from the company for free.

    Even though ACT says that users get unlimited data with its plans, it is not truly unlimited. There is a FUP policy that restricts users from consuming more than 3,000GB of data per month. There are some OTT benefits that users enjoy, but nothing that’s totally free. Users get a free one-month trial of ZEE5 Premium, Cult.fit, and Epic ON, which, to be honest, is not a very great OTT offering from the company.

    Verdict

    It is very clear that Excitel’s 300 Mbps plan is a better bet. Excitel’s monthly plan comes at a lower cost than how much users need to pay when they go for ACT’s 300 Mbps yearly plan. If that difference is not enough, Excitel offers truly unlimited data, which ACT doesn’t. Further, the OTT benefits with ACT are just there as a basic offering; there’s nothing exciting about them. However, with Excitel, the OTT benefits are way better and worth it.

    Excitel is also very flexible when it comes to providing plans in different validities. Users can get the Excitel 300 Mbps plan for 4 months and 9 months as well, which no other operator is offering in India.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

