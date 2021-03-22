Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earphones Launched in India Under Rs 2,000

    Boult Audio AirBass Z1 truly wireless stereo (TWS) Earphones have just launched for the Indian market. The TWS earphones should come well within the budget of a majority of Indian consumers.

    A few of the key things to note about Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earphones is that it doesn’t come with silicone ear tips, and it features a stem design, much similar to that of the Apple AirPods 2.

    The earbuds support touch controls and come with direct access option to voice assistants. They have an IPX5 certification meaning they are water and dust resistant.

    Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earphones Specifications

    According to the company, the Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earphones feature a 10mm dynamic driver capable of delivering ‘extra powerful bass’.

    These earphones come with support for Bluetooth 5.0 and Ultra-Low Latency audio delivery of under 120ms that is touted to deliver a great online gaming experience to the users.

    It can last up to 8 hours of music playback on a single charge. Coupled with the charging case, these earphones can deliver up to 24 hours of playback. Thus you won’t have to worry about charging them, again and again, every day.

    The earbuds support Mono mode as well. This means that one of the earbuds can be individually used while the other is inside the charging case. The design of these TWS earbuds will enable passive noise cancellation for delivering a superior sound experience to the user.

    Since they also come with IPX5 certification, you won’t have to worry about them getting damaged the next time you wear the earbuds during a run or at the gym.

    Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earphones Price

    The Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earphones has launched for less than Rs 2,000 in India. They are available for a price of Rs 1,599 and can be purchased through the official website of Amazon India.

