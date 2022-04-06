Boult AirBass XPods Pro TWS Earbuds Launched in India With 13mm Drivers, ENC and More

The Indian consumer electronics brand Boult which is majorly known for its budget audio products has launched its latest AirBass XPods Pro TWS earbuds in India. To recall, the company had launched its AirBass XPods back in September 2021 and the latest product comes in as a successor to the device. The high-tier pro model features quite a similar in-ear design as its predecessor AirBass XPods. The device comes with features like Environmental Noise Cancellation and offers a Pro+ calling experience using a Quad Mic setup.

Boult AirBass XPods Pro Specifications and Features

The newly launched TWS earbuds from the brand feature high quality 13mm drivers which are tuned to provide extra bass. The earbuds have an IPX5 certification for water resistance making them apt for use cases like workouts or outdoors. AirBass XPods Pro comes with an ENC chip that tunes out noise for a Pro+ calling experience.

AS far as the battery and charging solution on the audio product is considered, AirBass XPods Pro is claimed to offer up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge which can be extended up to 24 hours with the charging case. Moreover, the brand also claims that users can get up to 100 minutes of playback with just 15 minutes of charge. The charging case has a USB Type-C port for charging. Furthermore, the Boult has also featured an indicator on the charging case that will tell users how much battery is actually left in the earbuds.

Apart from these, Boult Audio AirBass XPods Pro TWS earbuds come with touch-sensitive controls on their stem which can be used to adjust volume, change tracks, attend calls, or access voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. The earphones offer Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and can be paired with Android, iOS as well as Windows devices.

Boult AirBass XPods Pro Price

Boult Audio AirBass XPods Pro has been launched in India at a limited-time introductory offer price of Rs 1,999, however, the MRP of the product is Rs 5,999. The device is currently available on both Flipkart and Boult’s official websites. You can get the latest earbuds in Black and White colour options.