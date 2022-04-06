Reliance Jio Offering Rs 7200 Benefit on Purchase of OnePlus 10 Pro

Reliance Jio is offering users Rs 7200 worth of benefits when they purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro. The smartphone was launched a couple of days back, on March 31, 2022. Jio has laid out the terms and conditions of the offer in detail on its website. Note that the Rs 7200 cashback offered to the customers won’t be in the form of a single voucher or lump-sum amount. To know the terms and conditions of the offer in detail, read ahead.

Reliance Jio Terms and Conditions for Rs 7200 Cashback on OnePlus 10 Pro

Reliance Jio said that it will offer Rs 7200 worth of cashback to the users in the form of 48 discount coupons of Rs 150 each in the MyJio app of the eligible subscriber upon performing the first recharge on the eligible device on or after March 31, 2022.

An eligible device here means the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is purchased and activated on or after March 31, 2022, on Jio’s mobile network by an eligible subscriber. The offer won’t be applicable to foreign variants of the smartphone.

An eligible subscriber would mean a person who has purchased an eligible device and is an active subscriber of Reliance Jio prepaid services with a Jio Prime subscription. The offer is not applicable to postpaid customers of the telco.

The company has mentioned that the eligible recharge would be the Rs 1199 plan which offers 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 84 days, along with Jio apps subscription. In simple words, users can apply the Rs 150 discount voucher in their MyJio app only on the Rs 1199 plan offered by the telco. The discount voucher won’t work for other prepaid plans offered by the company. So the effective price of the Rs 1199 plan with the Rs 150 discount voucher would come down to Rs 1049.

On every recharge, customers can only use one discount voucher of Rs 150. Note that all the unused vouchers will expire on December 31, 2022.