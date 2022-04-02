OnePlus 10 Pro Gets First OTA Update After Launch

Mind that the OnePlus 10 Pro sales haven’t even started in India, and the device has started receiving updates. The company made the announcement of the software update rollout in the OnePlus community. The update will be sent out to the OnePlus 10 Pro models in Europe and India. With this update, OnePlus is bringing Camera, System, and Network enhancements.

For India, the update is named NE2211_11.A.11, while the European update is named NE2213_11.A.12. Let’s take a look at what the update actually brings to the table for the users.

OnePlus 10 Pro Gets First Update, Check Details

OnePlus 10 Pro has been reportedly getting an over-the-air (OTA) update of 809MB. With this update, the company has focused on enhancing the device in three areas — Camera, System, and Network.

In the camera department, OnePlus said that with this update for the OnePlus 10 Pro, it is optimising the speed of focusing for videos shot in SLO-MO mode along with the quality of images taken in Portrait mode and the white balance effect of the front camera.

For the system, OnePlus has optimised the fingerprint algorithm and improved the success rate of fingerprint unlocking. In addition to this, the company said that it has enhanced games performance and fluency by further improving the system stability.

In the Network area, OnePlus has optimised the timelines and stability of Wi-Fi connections to enhance the Wi-Fi experience for the users. The company has also fixed the issue of unstable mobile signals in specific scenarios.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will go on the first sale on April 5, 2022, in India. It is available at Rs 66,999 and Rs 71,999 with 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. There are also bank and exchange offers from the company. Stay tuned to check our review of the smartphone, which will be up soon on the website.