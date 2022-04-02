Tata Play Set-Top Box Prices Reduced from April 2022

Tata Play has reduced the price of its Set-Top Boxes (STB) from April 1, 2022. The company has been making a lot of changes to attract new customers its way. Tata Play has reduced the price of its HD and SD STB by over Rs 200. The price change is now reflecting on the website of the company.

The HD STB will now be available at Rs 1,699 instead of Rs 1,899, and the SD STB will be available at Rs 1,499 instead of Rs 1,699. The price of the Binge+ Box remains the same at Rs 2499.

How Can You Buy a New Tata Play STB Connection?

If you want to purchase a new Tata Play STB today, you can do it in multiple ways. First, you can visit the company’s website and place an order online. The customer care team of the company will reach out to you once you have shown interest in purchasing the STB.

The second way is to get it by directly calling the customer care team of Tata Play and request for a new connection. Lastly, you can find an offline retailer of Tata Play connections and purchase the STB from him/her.

The reduced price of the STB will certainly make it easier for the customers to purchase these STBs. But note that with the HD and SD STB, you can’t watch Netflix and content from other over-the-top (OTT) platforms if you don’t have a Smart TV. Thus, if you want to watch OTT content on a normal old generation TV, your best bet is the Tata Play Binge+ STB. It is priced at Rs 2,499 but will offer you content from Netflix and other major OTT platforms. Tata Play has specially curated a ton of packages which include both satellite TV channels as well as subscription to OTT platforms to allow users to get the best out of both.