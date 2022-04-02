iQOO Neo 6 Officially Arriving on April 13, iQOO Teases Design

iQOO is soon planning to launch a new premium smartphone in China. The brand has officially confirmed that it will introduce its iQOO Neo 6 smartphone in China on April 13. The smartphone will arrive as a successor to the iQOO Neo 5 which was launched last year. Moreover, the launch of the device has been set just a couple of days after the Vivo X Fold launch event. The handset will also be launched in India, however, the brand is yet to officially confirm this fact. For now, iQOO has teased the design of the device ahead of the launch.

iQOO Neo 6 Design

The brand has launched a new teaser for the upcoming iQOO Neo 6 providing the design details of the device. The teaser confirms some of the major design details such as the smartphone will arrive with a vegan leather finish on the back with an orange colour option. It is also highly possible that the company will also launch the smartphone in a glass back variant. The phone will be available in Black, Blue and Orange colour options. On the back, the device houses a triple camera setup in a rectangular camera module.

iQOO Neo 6 Specification Details

iQOO Neo 6 was also recently spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking site with the model number V2196A. The listing suggests that the device will arrive with Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with the motherboard codenamed “taro”. For those who don’t know this is the codename for the company’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. This flagship chipset comes with one core running at 3GHz, three cores operating at 2.5GHz, and four cores clocked at 1.79GHz.

The listing further informs that the smartphone will arrive with 12GB RAM on board and will run on Android 12. However, it is very much possible that there will be other storage variants as well with different RAM options. The spotted device was able to score 1193 points in the single-core tests and 3523 points in the multi-core tests. A previous listing of iQOO Neo 6 at TENNA certifications suggested that the device will come with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ screen and will feature a 2,290mAh dual-cell battery unit, which should be a 4,700mAh battery.