Realme to Follow Apple and Samsung’s Practice in Removing Charger from the Box

Realme, a major smartphone brand, is now going to remove the charging brick from the smartphone’s box. The trend of not including a charger in the box was started by Apple, followed by Samsung. Now, Realme, which is a budget smartphone brand, is also going to do it. The company has confirmed that it won’t be offering a charging brick inside the box of Realme Narzo 50A Prime. An XDA Developers report said that Realme wants to achieve double zero targets like net-zero carbon emissions by 2025.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime to Benefit by Exclusion of In-Box Charger

Realme said that not including a charger inside the box of Narzo 50A Prime has helped it in many ways. The company was able to add more upgrades to the device with the best price and offers in the same class.

Madhav Sheth, the CEO of Realme, told XDA Developers that if the company was only giving a single 18W charger with each of its devices, it would remove the charger from the box. Only when there would be continuous upgrades to the chargers, such as support for 65W or 150W fast-charging; the company would add the chargers inside the box as these chargers might not be easily available in the market for the consumers because of being a new technology.

Since 18W chargers are already available and people might already own these chargers, the company might offer 18W charging support with the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime will be geared toward users looking to make a budget smartphone purchase.

Realme Narzo 50 is currently available in India for Rs 12,999 on Amazon with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The whole play of Realme is to offer the best to the consumers at the most affordable prices. The Narzo series of the company has always tried to do so, and removing the charger from the box might have a negative response from the market.