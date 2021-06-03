Bharti Airtel Deploys Additional Spectrum in Haryana

Bharti Airtel has announced that it had deployed additional spectrum in Haryana. The company has been on the move deploying additional spectrum in multiple states and telecom circles around the country. Bharti Airtel subscribers living in Haryana will now get a better network experience even during peak hours of usage. Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator of India, deployed 20 MHz of additional spectrum in the state. After the recent deployment of additional spectrum, the telco now has a total of 71.2 MHz of spectrum holdings in the state.

Airtel Boost the 2300 MHz Band in Haryana

Bharti Airtel has deployed the complete 20 MHz of airwaves in the 2300 MHz band. As mentioned above, the operator now has 71.2 MHz of spectrum holdings in the state. Out of the 71.2 MHz of total spectrum, the telco has 40 MHz in the 2300 MHz band, 26.2 MHz in the 1800+2100 MHz band, and the remaining 5 MHz in the 850 MHz band.

Bharti Airtel had acquired the additional spectrum that it deployed in Haryana in the recently held spectrum auctions. Just like it did in every other telecom circle, the telco has further deployed additional next-generation network solutions to set a base for 5G rollout in India.

For the unaware, Bharti Airtel has over 5.38 million customers in the state. It is worth noting that the company’s network covers 97.57% population of the state. With enhanced network capacity and better 4G speeds, Airtel users in Haryana will experience a seamless internet experience.

This will help them if they are working from home or learning from home. Further, users will be able to play entertaining videos without any buffering. Bharti Airtel has been moving fast and is ahead of Reliance Jio in deploying additional spectrum in different states of the country. The company has already deployed additional spectrum in telecom circles, including Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and North East.

All the above-mentioned circles are key markets for Airtel because of the number of customers it has there. The company is expected to deploy additional spectrum in multiple other telecom circles in the coming days. Airtel customers around the country will soon get better network services from the company.