Airtel Xstream Fiber Offers a Powerful Router That Can Connect Up to 60 Devices

Bharti Airtel has been expanding its fiber broadband business around the country. One of the best things about purchasing a new broadband connection from Bharti Airtel is that users can get a free router from the company. All of the Airtel Xstream Fiber plans come with a free router for the users.

Since more and more smart devices are being launched in the market every day, the need for a powerful and seamless internet connection has surged. Understanding this, Airtel Xstream Fiber is now offering users a new powerful router that can allow them to connect up to 60 devices with a Wi-Fi network.

Airtel Offers 4×4 Router With the Top Plan

If you want to connect multiple devices with your Wi-Fi connection, it is important that you purchase a high-end broadband plan. The top plan from Bharti Airtel comes with 1 Gbps speed that is perfect if you are thinking about connecting around 60 devices with your Wi-Fi network.

However, to facilitate such high speeds, users need a router that’s capable of handling a 1 Gbps speed Wi-Fi network. The 1 Gbps plan from Bharti Airtel comes for Rs 3,999 per month. The company offers a 4×4 router with a 1 Gbps plan without charging the customer anything extra.

The 1 Gbps plan coupled with the 4×4 router makes for the perfect combination for users who are looking to connect multiple devices with their Wi-Fi network. At the same time, multiple users can stream high-quality videos and download heavy files with the same Wi-Fi network if they have a capable router and a 1 Gbps internet connection.

If the user wants, he/she can also opt for a Wi-Fi router that’s not provided by the company. However, it is best advised that if Airtel is providing you with a free router with the connection, you should use that only. This is because the company is offering the most appropriate router for your connection, keeping in view the needs that a user has with a respective plan. The 4×4 router from Airtel can help you connect up to 60 devices with the Wi-Fi network easily.