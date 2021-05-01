WhatsApp New Feature Makes It Easier To View Videos And Images

Disputed messaging service WhatsApp seems to be on a roll in terms of rolling out features in favour of the user, adding to the overall usability factor. Today, the company announced that it is rolling out a new update that comes with a feature that will greatly improve the use case scenario for the application.

This comes days after the company started testing a feature to control the playback speed for messages sent via WhatsApp using one’s voice, better known as audio messages.

What Does The New WhatsApp Update Include?

The feature that is being touted to be useful for the user will not seem to be quite major, as it is not one that will turn heads. Despite this, it is meant to be a handy feature. This feature is that of a bigger view of photos and videos in the chat. What does this mean?

This feature means that the application will now display the pictures and videos sent via chat in a bigger format to make them easier to see and view.

This announcement came via a tweet from WhatsApp, including an example of this new feature will work. As per the tweet, Photos that will be sent via WhatsApp usually appear cropped, with the user having to open it to view the complete image.

In comparison, the new update makes sure that the application displays the entire photo within the chat, reducing the cumbersome process of having to tap the image to see the entire image. This also applies to the videos.

Whilst this is not a major feature, it is surely handy for those who use the application more on their tablet or laptops, which feature bigger displays. Even devices launched in the last two years sport relatively larger displays, so this will be useful.

For those of you wondering, this feature was first rolled out to iOS users earlier this month with the update version 2.21.71 in the App Store, but now the proper rollout is occurring for all of the application’s users.

To add to all of this, Twitter also started testing a feature like this for its application, with full view photos on the timeline. What this did was make it possible to view images in full view rather than in the currently used Autocrop mode, which usually cuts out the key part of the image.

Now, the image the user will tweet will not appear half; rather it will appear to the viewer just as it does to the composer of the tweet whilst tweeting it. As of now, users are required to tap the image to view the entirety of the image, which also hides the text part.

The new feature will ensure that tweets do not appear out of context due to the auto cropped images, which might also result in problems of interpreting what it is that the tweet wishes to convey.