Airtel Offers Great Discounts on 6 and 12 Months Broadband Plans

Purchasing services with long-term validity is bound to give you some monetary benefits. Airtel Xstream Fiber, the fiber broadband arm of Bharti Airtel, is offering discounts to customers when they purchase plans with long-term validities. It is not a new offer, but customers purchasing the connection online may miss out on the offer as it is not directly mentioned on the plans page. But worry not, we have brought the information about the discount to you here. Read completely to find out the details of the offer.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Users to Get Discounts on Purchase of 6 and 12 Months Plans, Offer Explained

Bharti Airtel has said that customers who opt for the six or twelve months plans will get a discount of 7.5% and 15% on the total price (for plans above Rs 499 per month), respectively. Note that going for the three months plan won't get you any discount, but only the installation fee would be waived off. For the Rs 499 plan, all the Airtel Xstream Fiber prepaid customers will get a discount of 15% on both the 6 months and 12 months validities.

Also, Airtel doesn't charge any installation fee (standard Rs 1500) on 3, 6 and 12 months plans. If the customer is purchasing a new connection and he/she opts for a one-month service, then he/she will have to pay an installation fee of Rs 1500.

All the Airtel Xstream Fiber plans come with a FUP (fair usage policy) limit of 3.3TB per month. Post the consumption of the FUP data, the speed drops to 1 Mbps.

Airtel Xstream Fiber connection owners can also get an Airtel Xstream 4K OTT STB (Set-Top Box) at a refundable security of just Rs 1500. Note that for the STB, the security deposit is refundable only if the customer completes a minimum of 10 recharges above a value of Rs 360.