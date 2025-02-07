AI-Powered HR Tech Company Phenom Acquires Talent Mobility Platform EDGE

Reported by Kripa B 0

The acquisition strengthens Phenom’s AI-driven workforce intelligence solutions, adding advanced resource planning capabilities to its intelligent talent experience platform.

Highlights

  • The acquisition enhances Phenom’s workforce intelligence solutions for professional services and global capability centers (GCCs).
  • EDGE’s advanced resource planning capabilities have been market-tested by leading professional services organizations and GCCs.
  • Phenom continues to expand globally, with offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK.

Follow Us

AI-Powered HR Tech Company Phenom Acquires Talent Mobility Platform EDGE
Phenom, an AI company specialising in HR, has acquired EDGE, a resource management and talent mobility platform. "The acquisition strengthens Phenom's workforce intelligence solutions for the professional services industry and global capability centers (GCC)," Phenom announced on Thursday, February 7, 2025. The companies did not disclose the value of the transaction.

Also Read: BlackRock Plans to Hire 1,200 People in India, Expand AI Capabilities: Report




Strengthening Resource Planning

"This sixth acquisition and addition to the 'intelligent talent experience' platform portfolio marks a significant step in Phenom's purpose of helping a billion people find the right work. The EDGE acquisition adds advanced resource planning capabilities to the Phenom platform, market-tested by some of the world's leading professional services organisations and GCCs," Phenom said.

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

"In the face of rapidly developing AI innovations, organizations must level up their workforces to remain competitive," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder of Phenom. "Intelligence and automation empower HR teams to provide phenomenal experiences at scale, and the EDGE acquisition adds tremendous value to better serve professional service companies and global capability centers."

Also Read: Salesforce to Cut 1,000 Jobs Amid AI Expansion: Report

EDGE Enhances Workforce Efficiency

According to the official release, EDGE ontologies have been refined through thousands of interactions with employees, managers and HR to deliver highly contextual recommendations for the GCC market. It has helped companies achieve a 16-day reduction in internal fulfilment cycle time and a 21 percent increase in the number of demands fulfilled internally. The firm said it has also enabled a 36 percent increase in supply visibility and a 28-fold increase in the number of contractors replaced by existing staff.

"Phenom has been on our radar for several years due to their focus on AI and talent intelligence for a variety of HR applications across different industries," said Sharath Hari, Vice President at the Everest Group analyst firm. "This acquisition is a logical next step to support their verticalization strategy."

Also Read: Zoho Expands AI Capabilities with Zia Agents, Agent Studio, and Marketplace

Phenom

With Phenom, the company said candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, talent marketers engage with extreme efficiency, talent leaders optimise hiring processes, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns onboarding and employee development with company goals, and HRIT easily integrates existing HR tech.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

vinay kumar :

In andhrapradesh circle is Vi has 3CA if yes will my redmi k50i supports?

Airtel to Become First in India to Offer 5G SA…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Apple M5 SoC : TSMC's 3nm N3P process. 4 variants: M5, M5 Pro, M5 Max & M5…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Shivraj :

445? As in?(Btw thats not me giving dislikes)

Airtel Q3 FY25 Results: Net Profit at Rs 5514 Crore,…

Shivraj :

Only way to avoid this would be having competition by Vi 5G I’m not too hopeful for BSNL 5G as…

Airtel Q3 FY25 Results: Net Profit at Rs 5514 Crore,…

TheAndroidFreak :

It's disappointing launch as compared to Vivo X200 Ultra.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Set in February 2025: Details

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments