AI-Powered HR Tech Company Phenom Acquires Talent Mobility Platform EDGE



Phenom, an AI company specialising in HR, has acquired EDGE, a resource management and talent mobility platform. "The acquisition strengthens Phenom's workforce intelligence solutions for the professional services industry and global capability centers (GCC)," Phenom announced on Thursday, February 7, 2025. The companies did not disclose the value of the transaction.

Also Read: BlackRock Plans to Hire 1,200 People in India, Expand AI Capabilities: Report









Strengthening Resource Planning

"This sixth acquisition and addition to the 'intelligent talent experience' platform portfolio marks a significant step in Phenom's purpose of helping a billion people find the right work. The EDGE acquisition adds advanced resource planning capabilities to the Phenom platform, market-tested by some of the world's leading professional services organisations and GCCs," Phenom said.

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

"In the face of rapidly developing AI innovations, organizations must level up their workforces to remain competitive," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder of Phenom. "Intelligence and automation empower HR teams to provide phenomenal experiences at scale, and the EDGE acquisition adds tremendous value to better serve professional service companies and global capability centers."

Also Read: Salesforce to Cut 1,000 Jobs Amid AI Expansion: Report

EDGE Enhances Workforce Efficiency

According to the official release, EDGE ontologies have been refined through thousands of interactions with employees, managers and HR to deliver highly contextual recommendations for the GCC market. It has helped companies achieve a 16-day reduction in internal fulfilment cycle time and a 21 percent increase in the number of demands fulfilled internally. The firm said it has also enabled a 36 percent increase in supply visibility and a 28-fold increase in the number of contractors replaced by existing staff.

"Phenom has been on our radar for several years due to their focus on AI and talent intelligence for a variety of HR applications across different industries," said Sharath Hari, Vice President at the Everest Group analyst firm. "This acquisition is a logical next step to support their verticalization strategy."

Also Read: Zoho Expands AI Capabilities with Zia Agents, Agent Studio, and Marketplace

Phenom

With Phenom, the company said candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, talent marketers engage with extreme efficiency, talent leaders optimise hiring processes, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns onboarding and employee development with company goals, and HRIT easily integrates existing HR tech.