Xiaomi Teases Upcoming Smartphone, Could Be Redmi Note 10s

Xiaomi on Friday teased users about the launch of a new Redmi smartphone in India. Whilst we do not know the name of the phone, it is most likely expected to be the globally launched Redmi Note 10s, as can be figured out by the key specifications in the teaser image.

What Does The Teaser Include?

The teaser image highlights the key features of the upcoming device, with the features being indicated being a 64-megapixel primary camera, a ‘Super Display’ and the fact that the device will run on MIUI 12.5 (the latest iteration of MIUI) out of the box.

Certain other mentions are of Hi-Res Audio and a massive battery. The colour variants that will be offered are also indicated, with the box showcasing three dots, which are grey, white and blue. These are in line with what the Redmi Note 10s offers.

Since the device has already gone through a global launch, we know what to expect from the same. In terms of specifications, the device will offer a 6.43-inch Full HD+ (1080*2400p) AMOLED display with a punch-hole to the top.

In terms of performance, the device will rely on the Mediatek Helio G95 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

As for the optics, there will be a quad-camera setup featuring a primary 64MP sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, one will have to rely on the 13MP selfie snapper.

The device also packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging (charger provided in box) and offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual speakers with Hi-Res audio. There is also IP53 certification to protect the device from water and dust.

To top everything off, the device runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, both of them being the latest iterations on offer (to public users)

For those of you wondering what exactly is different from the regular Note 10, the green hue is replaced by a new blue hue, there is a Mediatek G95 chip in comparison to the Snapdragon 678 chip and the 48MP primary sensor is replaced by a 64MP sensor.

Whilst this might not warrant an entirely new device, this upgrade will make the Note 10 even more competitive than it has currently been, with the aim of being the undisputed champion.