Oppo A53 Has Never Been Cheaper Than This in India

Oppo A53 was launched in India back in August 2020 with a starting price of Rs 12,990 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Now it has been reported that the company has slashed the price of the handset by up to Rs 2,500 in the country. The smartphone was launched with highlighted features like a 5,000mAh battery, 90Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon processor with up to 128GB storage, triple rear-camera setup, and a lot more. The newly slashed price for the Oppo A53 is reported by the 91mobiles from its offline retail sources. The new prices are yet to reflect on the Amazon India product page. Let’s have a closer look at the new prices of the Oppo A53.

Oppo A53 Slashed Price in India

The Oppo A53 new price starts in India at Rs 10,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, earlier it was up for grabs at Rs 12,990. At the same time, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is claimed to be up for sale at Rs 12,990, down from Rs 15,490. The smartphone is currently available for sale at old prices in Electric Black, Fairy White, and Fancy Blue colour options, but soon the company will reflect the new prices on e-commerce sites as well. It would be interesting to see when Oppo is going to reflect the new prices on Amazon.

Oppo A53 Specifications

Oppo A53 draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The handset is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs on the Android 10 operating system with ColorOS 7.2 custom skin on top.

At the front, the Oppo A53 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x720 pixels. It offers an aspect ratio of 20:9 with a 90Hz refresh rate support. The smartphone houses a punch-hole cutout design placed at the top-left corner of the display to feature a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video call. Around the back, the smartphone sports a triple camera setup with the combination of 13MP primary camera + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens along with an LED flash.