Latest Xiaomi Device Patent Is a Nightmare for Butterfingers

Smartphone consumers are often pretty picky and, in case something new or some kind of innovation does not seemingly appeal to their use case, they will not shy away from complaining about the product and, at times cutting off the brand from future purchases entirely. Whilst most brands tend to keep the risk at a minimum, there are some that take the tough calls.

One of these companies in Xiaomi, who have constantly ensured that technological advancements are not hindered in any manner, at times at the cost of the user’s brand appeal. That being said, certain companies do ensure that these advancements can take place without the backlash of the crowd.

Two-sided curved screens have always been quite controversial since it has gone from a standard from flagships to becoming increasingly uncommon. It seems however that Xiaomi has intentions of pushing the limits of a curved screen.

What Does the Patent Showcase

The patent that was first spotted by LetsGoDigital, showcases a Xiaomi handset with a four-sided curved display. To explain it in easy terms, the phone’s display works in a way where it is wrapped around all the front edges and corners of the device.

Whilst the back of the phone will lack any display elements, the side panels might consist of screen strips. Rumours suggest that these display edges will be used so as to function as information tickers.

The unhindered display surface and absence of pop-up cameras suggest that Xiaomi might use an under-display selfie camera. Towards the rear, optics seem to be handled by a large primary sensor. A secondary design element is placed right below but it is unknown as to whether or not this is related to the camera or just a design element.

It is also interesting to note that the device lacks buttons and ports. Xiaomi might just have to make use of some tricks to get around the absence of the ports and buttons, such as the presence of the speakers behind the display and a pressure-sensitive medium of buttons. eSIM technology could also be used to get around the absence of a SIM tray.

This patent, which was initially published on July 6 offers no guarantee of a device of similar dimensions of features launching any time soon since the company had tried out certain wrap-around display technologies with the Mi Mix Alpha, which failed to launch in most countries. Portless phones too are not the norm and consumers might not be ready to adapt as of now.