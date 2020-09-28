Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro Complete Specs Leaked Online Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 10T series on September 30 globally. While there’s no update on whether the phones will reach the Indian market or not, complete specifications of Xiaomi Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro have been leaked online. Both the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro smartphones will have Snapdragon 865 SoC and 5G connectivity on board. It seems like the Snapdragon 865+ SoC will be exclusive to some high-end gaming phones out there. Even the OnePlus 8T is also rumoured to come with Snapdragon 865 itself. The Mi 10T Pro, in particular, will be a standout offering from Xiaomi as it is said to pack 108MP rear-facing camera, massive 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and more.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Series: Rumoured Specifications and Features

As the names itself suggest, the Xiaomi Mi 10T will be a successor to the Mi 10 5G that was launched in India, whereas the Mi 10T Pro will replace the Mi 10 Pro in global and Chinese markets. Starting with the Mi 10T 5G, the phone is said to sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio. Underneath, it will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. As for the cameras, the Mi 10T 5G will have a quad camera setup comprising of 64MP primary lens, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro sensor. The phone is tipped to offer a 5000mAh battery, 33W fast charging and a 20MP front-facing camera. Xiaomi is also rumoured to include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Mi 10T 5G.

As for the Mi 10T Pro 5G, it is also said to have a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Majority of the specifications like Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The USP of the Mi 10T Pro 5G is said to be the 108MP rear-facing camera which will work in tandem with 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro sensor. These specifications are leaked by tipster Sudhanshu.

Another highlight of the Mi 10T series would be the 144Hz refresh rate. Yes, Xiaomi is said to include an even high refresh rate screens which could be the reason behind it choosing IPS panels for the flagship series.

Multiple rumours on the web are also hinting the Mi 10T Pro 5G will reach the Indian market soon for a price tag of around Rs 35,000.