Tata Sky to Revise EPG Numbers of Over 20 Bengali Channels

Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India announced that the Bengali regional channels on its platform would have electronic programming guide (EPG) number revisions beginning September 29, 2020. The operator said that the two day exercise ending on September 30, 2020 would affect over 20 Bengali regional channels including Colors Bangla, Zee Bangla and Star Jalsha. The operator since early September has been revising the EPG numbers of over 100 channels on its platform including English entertainment, Kannada, Tamil and Marathi regional channels.

Tata Sky Platform Changes to Impact Bengali Regional Channels

Tata Sky announced that 14 Bengali regional channels including Colors Bangla, Zee Bangla, Star Jalsha, Sony Aath, Sun Bangla and Sangeet Bangla will have its EPG revisions on Tuesday. Further, Ruposhi Bangla, Jalsha Movies, Aakaash Aath and Zee 24 Ghanta will also have its EPG revisions on Tuesday.

It has to be noted that the EPG number revisions of the Bengali channels on the Tata Sky platform would also impact the high-definition (HD) channels. The operator highlighted that the Colors Bangla HD, Zee Bangla HD, Star Jalsha HD and Jalsha Movies HD will also have its EPG revisions on Tuesday.

Tata Sky said that 10 Bengali regional channels including Zee Bangla Cinema, Kolkata TV, News 18 Bangla, News Time Bangla, Enterr10 Bangla will have its EPG number revisions on Wednesday. CTVN AKD Plus, Calcutta News, Kushboo Bangla, Bangla Bharat and DD Bangla are other channels scheduled to have its EPG number revisions on Wednesday.

Tata Sky Has Revised EPG Numbers of Over 100 Channels Since Early September

The operator since early September consistently revised the EPG numbers of over 100 channels on its platform English entertainment channels like Star World, Zee Cafe and Colors Infinity. Further, the operator has also revised the EPG numbers of several Tamil, Kannada and Marthi regional channels such as KTV, Star Vijay, Kalaignar TV, Zee Kannada, Udaya Movies, Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi.

Tata Sky also moved select Star Sports 1 regional channels to new EPG numbers in the past month.