JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber and BSNL Bharat Fiber Cheapest Broadband Plans Compared

BSNL yesterday announced new fiber broadband plans for its customers. It is interesting to look at how various internet service providers in the market are ramping up their plans since the time Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber started providing customers unlimited data with cheaper plans. BSNL also launched a broadband plan priced under Rs 500 to make it similar to that of the cheapest plans offered by JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber. So which internet service provider is offering its customers the best cheapest plan? Read ahead to find out.

BSNL Rs 449 Broadband Plan

The Rs 449 broadband plan from BSNL is named ‘Fibre Basic’. It provides customers with 30 Mbps downloading and uploading speed along with 3.3TB data for the month. Post consumption of FUP data, the speed drops to 2 Mbps. Customers who want to purchase this plan for long-term don’t have the option to do so for now. There is unlimited calling included with the plan. The customer will have to pay Rs 500 as installation charges and if you are looking for OTT benefits with your broadband plan, there is none with this one.

JioFiber Rs 399 Broadband Plan

JioFiber launched its Rs 399 broadband plan a few weeks back and named it ‘Bronze’. This plan also provides the customer with 30 Mbps downloading and uploading speed. On top of this, the customer also gets 3.3TB data per month and unlimited calling. After the FUP data is consumed, the speed drops to 1 Mbps. There are no OTT benefits included with the plan and the customer needs to pay Rs 1,000 as installation charges.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 499 Broadband Plan

The Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 499 broadband plan is named ‘Unlimited’. This plan offers its customers unlimited data which is 3.3TB for the month along with 40 Mbps downloading and uploading speed. On top of this, the customers also get unlimited calling and OTT benefits (Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me, Hoichoi, and Ultra). If the customers go for the monthly plan, then they have to pay Rs 1,000 as installation charges. But if they choose to go with any of the long-term plans (3, 6, and 12 months), then they will be exempted from any installation charges.

Verdict

So to decide which one is better, it is quite clear that Airtel Xstream Fiber customers get the most value out of their broadband plan. Airtel Xstream Fiber’s cheapest plan offers OTT benefits whereas the cheapest plans from BSNL and JioFiber don’t. Adding to that, the 3.3.TB data offered by Airtel is actually 3,333GB data which is more than the 3.3TB data (3,300GB) which JioFiber and BSNL offer. Along with that, Airtel offers 40 Mbps downloading and uploading speed which is faster than the BSNL’s and JioFiber’s 30 Mbps. Yes, JioFiber is Rs 100 cheaper compared to the Airtel’s plan, but the most value still lies with the Airtel’s plan.