Vodafone Idea has submitted a renewal request to DoT to renew or extend spectrum in selected telecom markets to expand and maintain network coverage. Although the exact circle name is not yet confirmed, here is all we know so far:

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has asked the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to renew or extend its spectrum in select telecom circles. The operator said the request was driven by its business needs and the need to maintain adequate network coverage for customers. Vi has yet to disclose which circles or frequency bands are covered by the application, how much spectrum is involved, or when it expects a decision from the DoT.

Key Highlights Vodafone Idea has asked the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to renew the extension of its spectrum in selected telecom circles so it can continue offering its telecom services.

Spectrum expansion is to continue using the radio frequency resources for VI to carry calls and data between the network and customers' devices

Jefferies reported that Vi has placed orders worth around Rs 13200 crores against its three-year capital expenditure plan of Rs 45000.

“Basis our business needs and to provide seamless customer experience with adequate network coverage, we have submitted our request to the DoT for renewal/ extension of spectrum in select circles,” a Vi spokesperson said. For subscribers, the immediate relevance is that the request concerns the airwaves Vodafone Idea uses to carry calls and mobile data. The company’s statement gives customers no instructions and announces no changes to prepaid or postpaid plans. With the circles and bands still undisclosed, users cannot tell from the statement whether the request covers their service area.

Spectrum is one part of how a mobile operator plans coverage the frequencies it holds and the amount of spectrum available in a circle help determine how it can serve customers there, alongside the location of its sites and the equipment installed at them. The application follows earlier TelecomTalk coverage of how Vi weighs coverage and capacity when deciding which spectrum blocks to retain. The scope of the current request and the terms under which any spectrum would be renewed or extended will depend on what Vi or the DoT discloses about the application and its outcome.

Vi Added Around 7,300 Network Sites in the September Quarter

The spectrum request comes as Vi is expanding its network and trying to stabilise its subscriber base. In its November 15 research note, Jefferies said the operator added around 7,300 network sites in the second quarter of FY27, ahead of the brokerage’s estimate. Jefferies linked the rollout to Vi’s efforts to attract customers and reduce churn. Gross subscriber additions rose 10% from the previous quarter, while the overall mobile subscriber base, excluding machine-to-machine connections, fell 0.3%. The two figures show that more customers joined during the quarter, although the operator still ended the period with a smaller mobile subscriber base on that measure.

Jefferies said Vi had placed orders worth Rs 13,200 crore under its Rs 45,000 crore capital expenditure plan spanning three years. The orders show how much procurement Vi had committed to under the broader programme at the time of the report. Site additions give a separate measure of the rollout already under way. The brokerage’s figures are for the operator as a whole, so they offer no breakdown of how many sites were added in the circles covered by the spectrum application or how coverage might change in those areas.

The increased rollout was also showing up in Vi’s operating costs. Jefferies put September-quarter revenue at around Rs 11,900 crore, up 6% year on year, with non-mobile revenue rising 18%. Cash EBITDA came in below the brokerage’s estimate, with Jefferies pointing to higher network operating expenses tied to the rollout, fuel costs and other expenses. Vi’s quarterly performance therefore shows the cost of expanding its network at the same time as it tries to convert stronger customer additions into a more stable subscriber base.

Vi Paid the Bulk of Its FY27 Spectrum Dues, Jefferies Says

Jefferies said Vi had paid the bulk of the Rs 7,000 crore in spectrum payments due in FY27 as of its November 15 note. The brokerage also said the operator raised Rs 4,000 crore in incremental bank funding during the September quarter and expected to close a larger debt fundraising exercise. TelecomTalk previously reported on Kumar Mangalam Birla’s comments on Vi’s timeline for clearing spectrum dues. Those payments relate to the operator’s existing obligations, while the application before the DoT concerns continued access to spectrum in the select circles covered by the request.

For customers following the application, the next details to watch are which circles and bands it covers and how the DoT responds. Vi has described adequate network coverage as a reason for seeking the renewal or extension. Its statement gives no timetable for a decision or details of any resulting changes to service in the affected areas.