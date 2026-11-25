iPhone 17e has a pretty basic design, and sports a single camera sensor at the rear. The development was first shared by Engadget. The images were not shared by Engadget.

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, is planning to upgrade the design of the iPhone 18e. The iPhone 18e would be the successor to the iPhone 17e. The device would be making its debut likely alongside the iPhone 18 in March 2027. The launch details have not been shared by the brand. Apple mostly keeps things under wraps, but it is hard to do so completely because of the large ecosystem. The renders of the iPhone 18e are now circulating online. They suggest that the iPhone 18e might feature a square camera island at the back, something we saw with the Pro iPhones of up to iPhone 16 Pro. This is not confirmed yet. Apple could be taking this decision to upgrade the experience and the feel for the iPhone 18e users.

iPhone 18e Design Upgrade

iPhone 17e has a pretty basic design, and sports a single camera sensor at the rear. The development for the design upgrade for the iPhone 18e was first shared by Engadget. The images were not shared by Engadget. The iPhone 18e could come with a 4430mAh battery. This would be about 10% larger than the 4005mAh battery inside the iPhone 17e. The standard iPhone 18 could also feature the same sized battery.

Further, the iPhone 18e could feature support for Dynamic Island for the first time. The hardware would include 9GB of RAM, meanwhile the iPhone 17e had 8GB of RAM. The iPhone 18e could be powered by the A20 SoC. The iPhone 18e could feature a 6.12-inch display with support for 60Hz refresh rate. It would be an OLED panel while the other leaks suggest a 6.3-inch display this time.

iPhone 18e could be introduced in the first quarter of 2027. The display would still likely not get a refresh rate of 120Hz. This would be a disappointment, in 2027, for a device of this price. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom developments.