Guwahati will be the first of the three sites. The Assam government has signed an MoU with Airtel for the Jorhat and Silchar facilities, which will have a combined capacity of 25 MW.

Bharti Airtel plans to invest around Rs 1,200 crore to set up three data centers in Assam. The company intends to start with Guwahati, where it plans to invest around Rs 700 crore. A further Rs 500 crore is planned for facilities in Jorhat and Silchar.

Key Highlights Jorhat: A 10 MW data center on about four acres, with a proposed first-phase investment of Rs 200 crore.

Silchar: A 15 MW data center on about five acres, with a proposed first-phase investment of Rs 255 crore.

Investment breakdown: The two first-phase proposals total Rs 455 crore. Airtel’s broader estimate for Jorhat and Silchar is about Rs 500 crore.

Timeline: Bharti Enterprises Vice-Chairman Rajan Bharti Mittal said land had been made available for all three sites and that the facilities could be in place by 2028.

Rajan Bharti Mittal, Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said land had been made available for all three facilities and that they could be in place by 2028.

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Assam Government Signs MoU for Jorhat and Silchar Data Centers

The Assam government and Bharti Airtel signed a memorandum of understanding for the Jorhat and Silchar projects in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The two facilities are expected to create about 164 direct jobs.

Speaking at the signing, Sarma said the Jorhat data center would have a capacity of 10 MW and would be built on about four acres. The proposed investment for its first phase is Rs 200 crore.

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-Airtel has a long relationship with Assam and for that matter with the Northeast. We have been present in the State for over 20 years and every year we invest across our sites for network upgrades and fiber networks. We have enabled the state with digital connectivity which is an essential for everything today – be it government services, education, health care and beyond. Today, we are excited to sign the MoU for Data Center with Assam Govt. and are very thankful for the opportunity. Today, we are investing about 700 crores in this data center, and another 500 crores will be invested in the other two data centers, and we will be ready probably by 2028 years. We would like to come back again and associate with the state on the education initiatives as well because I believe education, health care and connectivity must come together as three important pillars for true progress of the State in alignment with Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat.”

The Silchar data center would have a capacity of 15 MW and would be developed on about five acres. According to the transcript of Sarma’s remarks, the proposed investment for its first phase is Rs 255 crore.

The first-phase figures Sarma outlined add up to Rs 455 crore. Bharti put the broader investment estimate for the two projects at about Rs 500 crore.

Sarma described the projects as part of Assam’s changing economy and said investor confidence in the state was growing.

The Bharti delegation at the signing included Mittal, Bharti Airtel Director of Corporate Affairs and Group Chief Regulatory Officer Rahul Vatts, and members of Airtel’s North East team.