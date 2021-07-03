Vodafone Idea Rs 267 vs Jio Rs 247 Plan, Which is Better?

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is offering a Rs 267 plan to the users now. The company has been introducing plans that are similar to what Airtel and Jio are offering to their users. Reliance Jio offers a Rs 247 plan, which is Rs 20 cheaper than Vi’s Rs 267 plan and offers identical benefits. This might confuse a lot of people about which plan is better? So for those of you, we will analyse both of the plans and also factor in other things which are not related to the plans directly.

Vodafone Idea Rs 267 Plan

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 267 plan comes with a validity of complete 30 days. This plan is designed to offer users the freedom of consuming data without any daily fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit. It comes with a total of 25GB of data and offers users unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There is an additional benefit of Vi Movies & TV Classic. This is all the users get with the plan. Now let’s take a look at what Jio is offering with its Rs 247 plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 247 Plan

Reliance Jio also offers a 30 days plan where the users can consume data without any daily FUP limits. With Jio’s Rs 247 plan, users get 25GB of data and unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS/day. Users are also eligible to receive a free subscription to a suite of Jio applications including JioCloud, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioTV.

Which Plan is Better?

There are a lot of things one must consider before purchasing a plan from any of the telecom operators. In terms of benefits, both Jio and Vi are offering the same plans. The only difference between these plans is the additional benefits and their price. But even the price difference is so marginal that no one would think twice before going with the operator of their choice.

The additional thing that you must consider before going with either of the plans is the range of connectivity and the kind of speed these operators offer in your area. You should know which operator’s network signals reach well in your area and who has an overall better reputation for service where you live. Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea both have their strengths and their weaknesses, you need to understand which operator will suit your needs better. At the end of the day, it will be the kind of service that you get with the plans which will matter more because all of their benefits are the same.