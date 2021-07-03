Docomo 5G HR01 Supports Wi-Fi 6, Can Deliver 4.2 Gbps Download Speeds

The demand for portable home routers has increased since the advent of 4G. With the arrival of 5G, it is expected to drive even further. NTT Docomo, one of the major telecommunications service providers (TSP) in Japan, is offering a new home router called 5G HR01. NTT Docomo has said that it will be available in the market starting the end of August 2021. It is an easy-to-install 5G home router that is available only in a single colour of ‘Dark Grey’. Let’s take a look at the specifications and features of the Docomo 5G HR01 home router.

Docomo 5G HR01 Home Router Specifications/Features

The first and the most obvious thing about this home router is that it can support 5G connectivity. The company claims that this product can deliver download speeds of up to 4.2 Gbps when connected with a 5G network. Further, when connected with a 4G LTE network, it can deliver internet speeds of up to 1.7 Gbps.

The Docomo 5G HR01 Home Router comes with support for Wi-Fi 6. The company hasn’t mentioned the size or the weight of the router on its website. It offers dual-band connectivity to the users (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz).

NTT Docomo said that this router could support connectivity with up to 64 wireless devices and 1 wired LAN unit. For connecting with the network of the router, users need to only scan the QR code on the router.

Note that it requires a seamless power supply of 100 to 120 volts to function. NTT Docomo hasn’t mentioned the kind of power this router will consume. To function, it will need to be connected with a power unit at all times.

The AC adapter and the LAN cable will come bundled in the box when you purchase the router. You can purchase a Home 5G plan or pack from NTT Docomo to make the best utilisation of the product.

However, as mentioned above, the router can also deliver great speeds when connected with a 4G network. So you don’t have to worry about getting a 5G plan only to get the best out of the router.

NTT Docomo hasn’t mentioned the price of the router on the website, but it will be out once the device launches.