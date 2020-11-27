Vodafone Idea Now Offering Users Multiple Benefits by Partnering With Different Brands

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) is now offering users multiple new benefits to help them upgrade their lifestyle in different aspects. Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with several companies to offer their benefits to the users without any additional cost. These companies include – upGrad, Udemy, Pedagogy, MFine, cure.fit, 1mg, Eunimart, Fiskl, and Hubbler. Vi is offering benefits from all these companies to its users so that they can upgrade their skill, health, wealth, and knowledge. Keep reading ahead to find out what kind of benefits the subscribers will get.

Vi Partners With Multiple Brands to Offer New Benefits to Users

Starting with upGrad, one of the largest online education platforms of the country, Vi users can now get 10% off on any of the courses they purchase through upGrad. Then with another online learning platform, Udemy, Vi users can get 60 free courses from the platform.

The next brand that Vi has partnered with is ‘Pedagogy’. It is a platform which offers 100+ books at the cost of a movie ticket and helps students learn and prepare for major competitive exams. Now Vi users will get a free subscription of Pedagogy’s JEE and NEET program for up to 30 days.

The next benefit that Vi users will get is of 1mg. 1mg is an online store which sells and deliver medicines. Vi users can get up to 17% and 5% cashback on all their purchases made through 1mg. Adding to this, Vi users can get a free one-month subscription of MFine Care Membership.

cure.fit, one of the biggest fitness brands in India will now give Vi users a free 28 days access to its live membership. Eunimart is also offering free 3 months Gold-Tier subscription to the Vi users.

Not only all this, but subscribers of the telco will also get to use Hubbler for digitising their businesses at exclusive rates. Fiskl which is a tool designed to help businesses create digital invoices will also offer Vi users its services at exclusive rates.

All of the above mentioned benefits can be accessed by Vi users by simply going to the Vi app.