Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is using Ciena's WaveLogic 6 Extreme for modernising its transport network. The network upgrade will allow the telco to serve the growing bandwidth demand and pursue new business opportunities with hyperscalers, neoscalers, and enterprise customers.









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Vodafone Idea is making its network ready for AI (artificial intelligence) workloads. This tech from Ciena will let the telco do just that, said Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea.

"Vi by doing this is positioning a network to support AI workloads and capture new growth opportunities through enterprise, mobility and data center," said Singh. "This particular technology from Ciena allows us to scale efficiently while meeting the performance expectations of our most demanding customers," he added.

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In a press release, it was confirmed that Vodafone Idea achieved a significant milestone using WL6e, attaining 1.6Tb/s on its meshed Data Center Interconnect network in India.

Amit Malik, Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific, Japan and India, Ciena, said, "Vodafone Idea’s deployment of WL6e underscores a continued commitment to network transformation while reinforcing the company’s ability to deliver high-capacity services. With WL6e, Vodafone Idea will be able to meet future traffic growth and deliver scalable, high-performance connectivity."