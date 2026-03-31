5 Phones Launch in April 2026 that we Look Forward to

There are going to be five key smartphone launches in April 2026. These launches will be from different brands including OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, and Realme. There are two Vivo phones which are launching, and one is in the V series. The first few devices are launching in the first week of April only. The devices will be highly competitive in nature, and most of these launches are in India. One of the most exciting devices in this list is from OPPO. Let's take a look at them.









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OPPO Find X9 Ultra 5G: OPPO Find X9 Ultra 5G will launch in China on April 21, 2026. It will be an exciting time for the smartphone enthusiasts in the global markets, and the ones who gave a lot of love to the OPPO Find X9 Pro 5G. OnePlus Nord 6 5G: The OnePlus Nord 6 5G is going to launch in India on April 7, 2026. The phone is confirmed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and it will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1800nits. Vivo V70 FE 5G: The Vivo V70 FE 5G has already launched in Indonesia, and now it will launch in India too. The brand has confirmed the launch date to be April 2, 2026. This is just two days from here. Realme 16 5G: The Realme 16 5G is launching in India on April 2, 2026. It will feature an iPhone Air like design and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo SoC ensuring a smooth performance. The device will also feature a 7000mAh battery and support 60W wired fast-charging. Vivo T5 Pro: This is not yet confirmed by the brand, but there are expectations that the Vivo T5 Pro will launch in India in mid-April. It is expected to come with a 9020mAh battery and be priced in the Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 range. Stay tuned to get the launch date officially.

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