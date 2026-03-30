OnePlus India Makes a Major Move for Consumers

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

OnePlus’s authorised service centers will grow from 400 to 600, and it will be available in over 500 cities of the country. This also includes Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets. Users will be able to benefit from the access to genuine spare parts from OnePlus.

Highlights

  • OnePlus India has made a major move for the consumers.
  • The company, which has been slightly struggling to grow in India, has made this major move to win over the consumers.
  • In a recent confirmation, OnePlus said that it has expanded its after-sales infrastructure by 50%, and this will be effective from April 2026.

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oneplus india makes a major move consumers

OnePlus India has made a major move for the consumers. The company, which has been slightly struggling to grow in India, has made this major move to win over the consumers, and make their lives easier. In a recent confirmation, OnePlus said that it has expanded its after-sales infrastructure by 50%, and this will be effective from April 2026. Users of OnePlus, will now be able to get premium service experiences through OPPO’s established service network.




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OnePlus’s authorised service centers will grow from 400 to 600, and it will be available in over 500 cities of the country. This also includes Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets. Users will be able to benefit from the access to genuine spare parts from OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord 6 will launch soon in India. The launch date for the same has been confirmed for April 7, 2026. It is a device that will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chip. It will also feature a 9000mAh battery.

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OnePlus India, in a statement said, "By returning its roots, OnePlus will deepen its engagement with its core community of tech enthusiasts and digital-first consumers, while bringing greater value through competitive pricing and a sharpened focus on innovation tailored for the Indian market."

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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