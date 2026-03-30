Realme 16 5G India Launch Date Confirmed and More

Realme 16 5G will come soon to India. The launch date has been confirmed for the device and it will feature a large battery. What’s interesting is that on the same day, Vivo will also launch the Vivo V70 FE 5G in the country, and that will also have the same sized battery as the Realme 16 5G. Let’s take a look at the confirmed details of the phone.









Read More - Redmi 15A Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Realme 16 5G India Launch Date

Realme 16 5G will launch in India on April 2, 2026. The phone will go on first sale via Flipkart and the company’s online store. It will be available in two colours - Air Black and Air White. The device will feature a 7000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast-charging. The Realme 16 5G will run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 out of the box.

Read More - Vivo Y11 5G, Vivo Y21 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

The device will also feature a 6,050 sq mm heat dissipation area. The phone will also feature IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The Realme 16 5G will feature a 6.57-inch display with support for a 50MP rear camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The global variant of the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in-storage on the global variant.