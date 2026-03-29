BSNL Boosts Daily Data Without Price Hike, Users Now Get More Data

Reported by Tarun P K 0

BSNL has increased the daily data benefit on one of its prepaid plans from 2GB to 2.5GB per day without changing the price. The plan continues to offer unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 72 days validity. The offer is valid till March 31, 2026.

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Highlights

  • BSNL increases daily data from 2GB to 2.5GB
  • No change in pricing for the plan
  • Includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day

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bsnl boosts daily data price hike full detailsBSNL has increased daily data on one of its prepaid plans without revising price, giving users more value at no additional cost. Introduced as a limited-period offer, this move comes at a time when data consumption is rising rapidly across India. Higher daily data has become an important factor for users, especially with growing consumption across streaming, social media, and work-related usage.

Higher Daily Data Benefit Introduced

BSNL is now offering 2.5GB of daily data on its Rs 485 Data Bonus Plan up from the earlier 2GB per day the revision effectively adds an extra 0.5GB of data every day, allowing users to consume more content without needing additional top-ups the plan continues to offer unlimited voice calling benefits along with 100 SMS per day validity remains unchanged at 72 days, ensuring that users can continue to enjoy the plan for an extended period without frequent recharges.




No Change in Pricing Keeps Value Intact

Despite the increase in data benefits, BSNL has retained the same pricing for the plan at Rs 485 this makes the revision a value-focused update, offering more data at no additional cost to the user such moves are often seen as part of a broader strategy to retain existing users and attract new subscribers by improving perceived value. In contrast to bundled offers or service additions, a direct increase in daily data is a simple and easily understood benefit for users.

Also Read: Government Has No Plan to Privatise BSNL, Says Scindia

Limited-Time Offer Till March 31

BSNL has clarified that the enhanced data benefit is being offered for a limited period the offer is currently valid till March 31, 2026 users who recharge with the plan within this period will be eligible to receive the increased daily data benefit throughout the plan’s validity. This creates a time-bound incentive for users who may be considering a recharge in the coming days.

Limited-period enhancements like these are typically used by telecom operators to drive short-term user engagement and boost recharge volumes.

Focus on Digital Recharge via BReX

bsnl Rs 486 plan detailsAlongside the plan update BSNL is also highlighting its digital recharge options through the BReX chatbot platform. The chatbot allows users to complete recharges and access services through a simplified interface the push towards digital channels aligns with the operator’s efforts to streamline customer interactions and reduce dependency on physical recharge points.

Digital platforms such as BReX also enable quicker transactions and improve accessibility, particularly for users who prefer online service management.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Founder, Editor-in-Chief

Tarun PK is the founder of TelecomTalk, delivering trusted telecom news since 2008 with focus on networks, broadband and innovation.

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