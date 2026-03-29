JioBusiness Looks Beyond Broadband with Its Managed Wi-Fi Push

JioBusiness is sharpening its enterprise connectivity pitch with Managed WiFi, positioning the offering as a secure and scalable wireless LAN solution for businesses across sectors the service is aimed at small, medium and large enterprises, with the company highlighting its ability to support modern business environments that increasingly depend on uninterrupted and centrally managed wireless connectivity.

The offering reflects a broader push by JioBusiness to move beyond traditional broadband and offer enterprises a more complete network solution. With Managed WiFi, the company is targeting organisations that need reliable indoor connectivity along with stronger control, security and easier deployment.









Focus on Wi-Fi 6 and Enterprise Needs

At the centre of the offering is WiFi 6, which can deliver higher speed and lower latency for enterprise users. The company is also stressing centralised control, enhanced security and intelligent traffic management with quality of service. JioBusiness is also presenting Managed WiFi as an end-to-end wireless LAN solution built around the needs of enterprises that want performance, scalability and better visibility over their networks by combining WiFi infrastructure with managed services, the company appears to be targeting businesses that prefer a more integrated networking approach.

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Sector-Specific Use Cases

A key part of the Managed WiFi push is its focus on specific industries for educational institutions, JioBusiness is highlighting campus-wide connectivity, URL content filtering for students and teachers, branded portals for secure access and support for digital learning environments.

In hospitality, the company is pitching features such as integration with leading property management systems, guest-based authentication with NAT logging to support compliance requirements, optimal access point placement for better coverage and on-demand WiFi butler support.

For banking and financial services, the use cases include smart ATMs for faster transaction processing and fraud prevention, WiFi enabled surveillance for branch monitoring, visitor WiFi kiosks to improve digital engagement and security support.

Retail is another major focus area here, Reliance Jio is highlighting branded guest portals with OTP authentication, integration with POS systems for checkout-related use cases and support for digital kiosks aimed at improving customer experience.

Security and Control at the Core

JioBusiness is also putting strong emphasis on the technology and controls behind the service the Managed Wi-Fi offering includes features such as advanced threat detection, guest network management, intelligent traffic management, robust authentication and simplified deployment these features suggest the company is trying to present Managed Wi-Fi as more than a connectivity layer. The offering is being framed as a managed enterprise solution that combines wireless access with security, policy control and operational ease.

A Wider Enterprise Connectivity Play

The Managed Wi-Fi push also ties into JioBusiness’ broader enterprise strategy alongside the core wireless networking features, the company is highlighting SLA-based support, Open TIP compliance, nationwide connectivity and its role as a one-stop digital partner for enterprises that wider positioning matters. It suggests JioBusiness is not treating Managed Wi-Fi as a standalone product, but as part of a bigger enterprise connectivity stack designed for businesses looking for long-term digital infrastructure support.

Overall, JioBusiness is using Managed Wi-Fi to strengthen its enterprise play, with a clear focus on security, scalability and industry-specific deployment. The move shows that its ambitions in the business segment are extending well beyond broadband alone.