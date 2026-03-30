More Than 55 Lakh LPG Refills Delivered in a Day, Supply Remains Stable: Govt



The Government of India is maintaining continuous oversight and implementing appropriate preparedness and response measures to ensure stability across key sectors. In view of the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, proactive measures are being undertaken to maintain uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country, according to an official update issued by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Energy Supply and Fuel Availability

The government said all refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, while sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained across the country. Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support consumption.









Retail Outlets

All retail outlets are functioning normally. The Centre said it has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre and imposed export levies of Rs 21.5 per litre on diesel and Rs 29.5 per litre on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to ensure availability in the domestic market. While instances of panic buying were reported in some areas due to rumours, leading to unusually high sales and crowding at outlets, the government reiterated that adequate stocks are available nationwide and urged citizens not to believe misinformation.

"There were certain rumours which led to panic buying at some Retail Outlets in few States, resulting in unusually high sales and heavy crowding at Retail Outlets. However, it is informed that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all Petrol Pumps in the country. The Government reiterates its advice to the public not to believe rumours," the official statement said.

Natural Gas

The government said 100% supply is being ensured to domestic PNG (D-PNG) and CNG transport segments, while industrial and commercial consumers connected to the grid are receiving 80% of their average consumption.

Supply to urea plants is being maintained at around 70–75% of their six-month average consumption, supported by additional LNG cargoes and Regasified LNG (RLNG) sourcing.

Industrial consumers have been advised to indicate additional spot requirements for timely supply arrangements. City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities such as IGL, MGL, GAIL Gas and BPCL have been directed to prioritise PNG connections for commercial establishments including restaurants, hotels and canteens, while also offering incentives to encourage adoption.

During March, more than 2.9 lakh connections, including domestic, commercial, hostel, mess, canteen and institutional users, have been gasified. The government has also introduced several measures to accelerate CGD expansion, including a streamlined pipeline framework notified on March 24, 2026, directions to connect residential schools & colleges, hostels, community kitchens, anganwadi kitchens etc. within five days where pipelines are available, an accelerated approval framework for three months, and special provisions to expedite PNG infrastructure in defence residential areas until June 30, 2026.

LPG

The government said domestic LPG supply remains stable with no reported dry-outs at distributorships. Online bookings have increased to 94%, while Delivery Authentication Code (DAC)-based deliveries have risen from 53% in February to 84% (as of March 28). More than 55 lakh LPG refills were delivered in a single day, and delivery of domestic LPG cylinders continues normally.

Commercial LPG Supply

Commercial LPG supply, initially restored to 20%, has now been increased in phases to 70% of pre-crisis levels, including a 10% allocation linked to PNG-related reforms.

Additional allocations have been prioritised for sectors such as restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing units and key industries including steel, automobiles, textiles, chemicals and plastics.

Around 64,000 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders were sold in a day, while 39,368 metric tonnes of commercial LPG have been uplifted since March 14. A total of 28 States and Union Territories have issued allocation orders in line with central guidelines.

Kerosene

An additional 48,000 kilolitres of kerosene has been allocated over and above regular quotas to all States and Union Territories. States have been requested to identify district-level distribution points. So far, 17 States and Union Territories have issued allocation orders, while Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh have indicated no requirement.

Role of States/UTs

The Centre has directed States and Union Territories to take strict action against hoarding and black marketing under the Essential Commodities Act and LPG Control Order. They have been asked to conduct daily press briefings, issue public advisories, set up control rooms and helplines, counter misinformation, intensify enforcement drives, issue LPG and kerosene allocation orders, fast-track CGD expansion and PNG adoption, and nominate nodal officers for coordination. At present, 14 States and Union Territories are conducting daily press briefings.

Enforcement Action

Enforcement activities have been intensified across the country, with around 2,900 raids conducted and nearly 1,000 LPG cylinders seized in a single day.

Public sector oil marketing companies have carried out over 1,200 surprise inspections at retail outlets and LPG distributorships and have issued about 480 show-cause notices so far to ensure smooth supply and prevent malpractice.

Other Government Measures

The government said it has accorded the highest priority to domestic LPG and PNG supply, along with essential services such as hospitals and educational institutions. Several demand and supply-side measures have been implemented, including enhancing refinery production, increasing LPG booking intervals to 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas, and prioritising sectors for supply.

Alternative fuels such as kerosene and coal have been promoted to reduce pressure on LPG demand. The Ministry of Coal has directed Coal India and Singareni Collieries to supply higher quantities to states for distribution to small and medium consumers, while states have been advised to facilitate new PNG connections.

Public Advisory

The government has urged citizens to avoid panic buying of petrol, diesel and LPG and to rely only on official sources of information. Consumers have been advised to use digital modes for LPG bookings, avoid unnecessary visits to distributors, adopt alternative fuels such as PNG and electric cooking solutions, and conserve energy in daily usage.

"Citizens are requested to use alternate fuels like PNG, induction/electric cooktops etc. In the current situation, all citizens are requested to make necessary efforts to conserve energy in their daily usage," the government said.

Maritime Safety and Shipping Operations

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said all Indian seafarers in the region are safe, with no incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels reported in the past 24 hours.

Two LPG carriers, BW TYR and BW ELM, carrying a combined 94,000 metric tonnes of LPG have safely transited the region and are expected to reach Mumbai on March 31 and New Mangalore on April 1, respectively.

A total of 18 Indian-flagged vessels with 485 Indian seafarers are currently operating in the western Persian Gulf region.

The Directorate General of Shipping’s 24x7 control room has handled 4,523 calls and 8,985 emails since activation, including 92 calls and 120 emails in the past 24 hours.

More than 942 Indian seafarers have been repatriated so far, including four in the last day. Port operations across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry remain normal, with no congestion reported.

Safety of Indian Nationals in the Region

The Ministry of External Affairs said it is closely monitoring the situation, with the safety and welfare of Indian nationals as the highest priority. Since February 28, around 5.24 lakh passengers have returned to India.

Flight operations continue in a calibrated manner, with around 80 flights from the UAE, ongoing services from Saudi Arabia and Oman, and 8–10 non-scheduled flights from Qatar following partial reopening of airspace. Travel from Kuwait and Bahrain is being facilitated via Dammam in Saudi Arabia, while alternative routes through Armenia, Azerbaijan, Egypt and Jordan are being used for passengers from Iran, Israel and Iraq.

Indian missions are operating 24x7 helplines and extending assistance to seafarers, students and stranded nationals. The government also confirmed the repatriation of mortal remains of an Indian national from Abu Dhabi on March 27 and said assistance is being provided to an Indian injured in an attack in Salalah, Oman.