Airtel, Tata Tele to Cough up Rs 10,000 Crore in AGR Dues by March 31

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, along with Tata Teleservices, a digital services and infrastructure provider, need to pay up Rs 10,000 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by March 31, 2026. The government expects the telcos to pay up the amount by the deadline as if they don't, that would be a contempt of a Supreme Court (SC) order.









Read More - Airtel Again Eyes for AGR Relief from Govt

According to an ET report, Airtel has to pay more than Rs 5,000 crore toward AGR dues while Tata Teleservices needs to pay up to Rs 4,000 crore. What's interesting is that Airtel recently reached out to the government again for a relief with the AGR dues. The government, however, didn't change its earlier stance of not helping out Airtel any further.

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The reason to help out Vodafone Idea (Vi) was that the decision came from the Supreme Court (SC) itself. However, no such decision has been made for Airtel, or Tata Teleservices. So these two companies need to pay up the AGR dues in time. Airtel has the cashflow and the capacity to pay off the due. However, the telco still wants the relief, as that would establish equal treatment for all the companies in the sector.