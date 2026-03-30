Airtel, Tata Tele to Cough up Rs 10,000 Crore in AGR Dues by March 31

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Airtel has to pay more than Rs 5,000 crore toward AGR dues while Tata Teleservices needs to pay up to Rs 4,000 crore. What's interesting is that Airtel recently reached out to the government again for a relief with the AGR dues.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel along with Tata Teleservices need to pay up Rs 10,000 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by March 31, 2026.
  • The government expects the telcos to pay up the amount by the deadline as if they don't, that would be a contempt of a Supreme Court (SC) order.
  • The government, however, didn't change its earlier stance of not helping out Airtel any further.

Follow Us

airtel tata tele to cough up rs

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, along with Tata Teleservices, a digital services and infrastructure provider, need to pay up Rs 10,000 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by March 31, 2026. The government expects the telcos to pay up the amount by the deadline as if they don't, that would be a contempt of a Supreme Court (SC) order.




Read More - Airtel Again Eyes for AGR Relief from Govt

According to an ET report, Airtel has to pay more than Rs 5,000 crore toward AGR dues while Tata Teleservices needs to pay up to Rs 4,000 crore. What's interesting is that Airtel recently reached out to the government again for a relief with the AGR dues. The government, however, didn't change its earlier stance of not helping out Airtel any further.

Read More - Airtel Rs 399 Plan Reintroduced in Some Circles

The reason to help out Vodafone Idea (Vi) was that the decision came from the Supreme Court (SC) itself. However, no such decision has been made for Airtel, or Tata Teleservices. So these two companies need to pay up the AGR dues in time. Airtel has the cashflow and the capacity to pay off the due. However, the telco still wants the relief, as that would establish equal treatment for all the companies in the sector.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Avoid. Who buys Dimensity 6*** at 30K+. 1. Oppo K13 Pro Plus 2. OnePlus Nord 5 3. Poco F7 4.…

Realme 16 5G India Launch Date Confirmed and More

Integration of mind :

In your statement do you mean after bsnl shutdown 3g network in karnataka then B 1 is still 5 mhz…

Aditya Birla Group, Blackstone-Backed Consortium to Acquire RCB in USD…

Sujata :

Enjoyed :>

Airtel Rs 399 Plan Reintroduced in Some Circles

Sujata :

Someone should make one for Jio as well.

Airtel Rs 399 Plan Reintroduced in Some Circles

TheAndroidFreak :

Let Kunal reply in detail when things are clear. By that time, BSNL expiry will come.

Aditya Birla Group, Blackstone-Backed Consortium to Acquire RCB in USD…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments