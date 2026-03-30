Vodafone Idea has announced plans to significantly expand its 5G footprint in India, with services set to go live in 90 additional cities by May 2026. The move marks a major step in the operator’s efforts to strengthen its presence in the country’s evolving 5G landscape with this rollout, Vi’s total 5G coverage will increase from 43 cities to 133 cities nationwide, reflecting a sharp scale-up in deployment over a short period.

Targeting High-Usage Markets and Emerging Cities

Vi’s latest rollout will span 15 telecom circles, including key regions such as Mumbai, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and West Bengal. The company is prioritising areas where 5G device penetration is already strong and where data consumption levels are high. This includes a mix of metro cities, industrial corridors, and emerging urban clusters.









Cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gandhinagar, Goa, and Puducherry are among those expected to be part of this expansion phase by aligning its rollout with actual usage demand, Vi is focusing on delivering better network performance in areas where it is likely to see immediate adoption.

Also Read: 70 Percent of Eligible Vodafone Idea Users Experience Vi 5G in Live Cities

Region-Wise Expansion Strategy

The expansion is structured across different parts of the country to ensure balanced growth:

In North India, Vi will enhance coverage across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, with cities such as Karnal, Panipat, Ludhiana, Amritsar, and Haridwar included in the plan.

In Eastern India, the rollout will extend to regions including Kolkata, West Bengal, and Sikkim, covering cities like Durgapur, Asansol, Darjeeling, and Gangtok.

Western markets will also see a boost, with expansion across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Goa. Cities such as Solapur, Kolhapur, Bhiwandi, Udaipur, and Kota are part of the rollout.

In South India, the network will widen across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry, including cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Tirupati, Thiruvalla, and Nilambur.

Central India will see new launches in Madhya Pradesh, with Bhopal and Gwalior among the key locations.

Focus on Technology and Network Efficiency

To support this expansion, Vodafone Idea is leveraging AI-powered Self-Optimising Networks (SON), which are designed to improve network performance and efficiency. The company has partnered with global telecom equipment providers Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung to deploy and scale its 5G infrastructure across regions.

These partnerships are expected to help Vi enhance network reliability, optimise performance, and manage energy efficiency as the rollout progresses.

Phased Rollout Aligned with Demand

Vodafone Idea has indicated that its 5G rollout is being executed in a phased and calibrated manner the company is aligning its network expansion with factors such as device availability, customer demand, and overall network readiness.

This approach allows the operator to focus investments on areas where 5G services can deliver the most value, rather than pursuing blanket coverage.

Alongside metro cities, the company is also placing emphasis on Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, where demand for faster connectivity is steadily rising.

Strengthening Position in a Competitive Market

India’s telecom sector has seen rapid progress in 5G deployments, with operators racing to expand coverage and improve service quality. Vi’s latest announcement signals a renewed push to scale its network and remain competitive in the market.

While the company still has ground to cover, this expansion to 90 additional cities highlights a clear intent to accelerate its 5G journey.

As the rollout progresses over the coming months, the focus will remain on execution, network quality, and user experience factors that will play a key role in shaping Vi’s position in India’s 5G ecosystem.