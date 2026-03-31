Airtel Rs 48 New Plan: Data Voucher with OTT Benefit

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Bharti Airtel's new Rs 48 prepaid plan comes with data and OTT access. This doesn't offer users any service validity. However, it has a standalone validity of 1 month. So the OTT access is also for one month.

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Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator, has a new Rs 48 prepaid plan for the users.
  • This is a data voucher and the plan also bundles an OTT (over-the-top) benefit for the consumers.
  • The new plan is available in many circles, maybe all of them.

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airtel rs 48 new plan data voucher

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator, has a new Rs 48 prepaid plan for the users. This is a data voucher and the plan also bundles an OTT (over-the-top) benefit for the consumers. The new plan is available in many circles, maybe all of them. With this new plan, users will be able to get some 4G data along with an access to an OTT platform. With this OTT platform, users will also get to see IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. So you might have already guessed which OTT platform this is. This plan bundles JioHotstar Mobile for the users. Let's take a look at the plan and its benefits below.




Read More - Airtel Again Eyes for AGR Relief from Govt

Bharti Airtel New Rs 48 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's new Rs 48 prepaid plan comes with data and OTT access. This doesn't offer users any service validity. However, it has a standalone validity of 1 month. So the OTT access is also for one month.

Users get 1GB of 4G data with this plan. Along with this, there's JioHotstar Mobile subscription for one month. Yes, you get the 1GB of data, but the highlight of this plan is the JioHotstar access. This is a timely addition from the company given that users would want access JioHotstar right now for watching the IPL 2026.

Read More - Airtel Rs 399 Plan Reintroduced in Some Circles

From the looks of it, the data voucher is available in almost every circle. In case it is not in any of the circles, do let us know in the comments section of this article at the bottom. This is not the only data plan from Airtel which bundles JioHotstar for the users. There's also other plans including the Rs 195, Rs 279, and Rs 361 plan. The Rs 279 plan also comes with Netflix and ZEE5 subscriptions and also has a validity of one month.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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