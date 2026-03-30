Vodafone Idea and BSNL Infra Sharing Could Lead to Massive Cost Savings

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Vodafone Idea has been trying to raise money via debt to improve coverage and modernise infrastructure. This would allow Vodafone Idea to add new users.

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Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) are two major, but struggling telecom operators in India.
  • They are trying to grow their business by scaling infrastructure, but it is not affordable at all.
  • To build out and end-to-end telecom infrastructure which includes fiber backhaul, towers, and spectrum usage.

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vodafone idea and bsnl infra sharing could

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) are two major, but struggling telecom operators in India. They are trying to grow their business by scaling infrastructure, but it is not affordable at all. To build out and end-to-end telecom infrastructure which includes fiber backhaul, towers, and spectrum usage.




A few days back, there was a report claiming that Vodafone Idea and BSNL are exploring an infrastructure sharing deal. That would mean less duplicate spending and a faster rollout, given that the operators have limited cash.

Read More - Airtel, Tata Tele to Cough up Rs 10,000 Crore in AGR Dues by March 31

Vodafone Idea has been trying to raise money via debt to improve coverage and modernise infrastructure. This would allow Vodafone Idea to add new users. BSNL is also trying to roll out a fresh 4G infrastructure across India, and it has already started with over 1 lakh 4G sites.

If the telcos come on the same page about sharing infrastructure, that would mean massive cost savings for them. Along with that, it would give them an edge in the market, and allow for a faster network rollout across the country. The telcos want to now expand the coverage in rural areas along with the urban towns. But the ROI (return on investment) for pouring money to build out the rural telecom infrastructure is not attractive at all for the telcos.

Read More - Airtel Again Eyes for AGR Relief from Govt

However, by sharing the infrastructure, both Vodafone Idea and BSNL will be able to reduce the cost for them in rolling out infra in the rural areas, and thus, that would improve their ROI massively. However, we need to wait for the regulatory approvals, along with the company agreements over the quality of services (QoS).

The regulatory hurdles are one of the major components here and that is something we will have to wait and watch out for.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

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