Vodafone Idea Helping Users Recharge for Less With These Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is the top operator for us if we are to consider the dynamism and the benefits that both its prepaid and postpaid plans offer to the users. At regular intervals, Vodafone Idea has come out with new offers for its prepaid customers to attract them towards its plans. Today, we will be looking at a few such offers from the company which are helping its users recharge their next plans for a lesser amount of money or a discount.

Vodafone Idea Offering Users Discount Coupons on Recharges

Vodafone Idea is offering users discount vouchers/coupons when they recharge with select plans. The company’s subscribers can then use these vouchers to get a discount on their future recharges. However, these discount vouchers aren’t available with every plan. There are select plans that the company is offering which the users can recharge with to get these discount vouchers.

Here are all the plans that will give you a discount voucher – Rs 249, Rs 599, and Rs 399. The company is offering different amounts of vouchers with different plans. With the Rs 249 plan, users will get a Rs 20 off coupon for their next recharge. Then with the Rs 599 plan, users will get a coupon with Rs 60 off coupon and with the Rs 399 plan, users will get a Rs 40 off coupon.

All of these coupons can be used by the users when they are going for their next recharge with Vodafone Idea.

In terms of benefits, all three plans come with truly unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB daily data. The difference lies in the validity they come with. The Rs 249 plan comes with a short validity of 28 days, the Rs 399 plan comes with a validity of 56 days, and the Rs 599 plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

Note that all of the plans also come coupled with the Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover offer from the company. With the Binge All Night offer, Vodafone Idea users can consume unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM every day without affecting their fair-usage-policy (FUP) data limit.

Then with the Weekend Data Rollover offer, Vi users can consume all of the leftover data from the weekdays which comprise Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday on the Weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

These are the three plans from Vodafone Idea that come with discount coupons for your next recharge. There are more terms and conditions that are applicable on the offer of the discount coupons, you can refer to the website of the company for more details.