The Pricey Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Is Now Available in India

Lenovo on Tuesday announced that it was expanding its ThinkPad series of laptops, with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold. The device arrives in India as the company’s first foldable PC. In case you did not know, it was initially launched at CES in 2020. This offering by Lenovo will allow for the device to be used as a laptop at certain times via a bundled keyboard.

The laptop/tablet comes with a torque hinge design which allows the display to bend, with the ability to use the X1 Fold in a tablet-like form factor.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold comes with an OLED display, and relies on an Intel Core i5 processor, aided with the latest 11th Gen Intel UHD graphics. The laptop ships with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB PCIe-NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold: Specifications

In terms of the specifications of the Thinkpad X1 Fold, the laptop features a 13.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2K or 2048 × 1536. The display panel comes with a touch screen support and a peak brightness of 300 nits with an aspect ratio of 4:3. As mentioned earlier, this new offering comes with the Intel Core i5-L16G7 processor, which is coupled with 11th Gen Intel UHD integrated graphics.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold features 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and has storage options of up to 1TB of PCIe-NVMe SSD storage, with the device booting on Windows 10 Pro for the software side of things.

As stated earlier, the device comes with a durable multilink torque hinge design. The hinge has been tested against 12 military-grade certification methods and a whopping 27 procedures of MIL-STD 810H standards.

The company has claimed that the PC has been subject to additional testing to make sure that the display can handle the stresses of being opened and closed repeatedly, time and again.

Talking about I/O and connectivity, the ThinkPad X1 Fold features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1 and two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports. It also comes with optional 4G LTE and 5G support. The ThinkPad X1 Fold weighs just 999 grams and makes use of a 50Wh battery.

In terms of pricing, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold has been priced at Rs 3,29,000 in India. It can be purchased online via Lenovo’s official Indian website. The ThinkPad X1 Fold comes with a Lenovo Easel Stand and a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard inside the box.