The Next Infinix Device Might Revolutionise the Indian Market

Infinix, a company not known for making great strides is preparing to shake up the market, for better or for worse with a report from XDA developers revealing that Infinix was working on a smartphone with 160W fast charging

By June 22nd, 2021 AT 7:45 PM
    Infinix Zero X

    It is quite rare to see proper advancements in the mobile segment but, now, it seems that Infinix, a company that is not known for making great strides is preparing to shake up the market, for better or for worse.

    In case you missed it, a few weeks ago, a report from XDA developers had revealed that Infinix was working on a smartphone with 160W fast charging support.

    The publication had also revealed the images of the supposed 160W charger, post which it had detailed the render of the upcoming handset. The publication had shown the device with a dual-camera setup, complete with a USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, as well as a 3D glass display with a punch-hole camera.

    Till now, the official name had been a mystery, but, on Tuesday it was revealed that the official marketing name of the product, under which it will be launched is set to be Infinix Zero X.

    In case you missed it, Infinix had earlier launched its Zero 8 series of devices in the country, with the belief that this device could be called the Infinix Zero 10.

    What Do We Know About the Infinix Zero X

    Zero X Specs

    However, now reports are claiming it to be called the Infinix Zero X. In terms of the specifications, the device might make use of a  curved OLED display. The handset is also stated to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. For charging, the Infinix Zero X will depend on 160W fast charging.

    To add to this, the phone is also supposedly stated to offer 50W wireless charging support. For optics, the device could feature a 108 MP primary rear camera. Other details such as display size, hardware, and battery capacity information remain unknown as of now.

    Additionally, it is worth noting that the launch date is yet to be revealed, but we should know more in the coming days when the smartphone is listed on a benchmark or certification site. Other Infinix related news is related to the Infinix Note 10 series of devices.

    The Infinix Note 10 Pro and Note feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. The Note 10 is powered by the Helio G85 chipset, whilst the pro model comes with the Helio G95 SoC. On the software side of things, both these devices offer Android 11 out of the box. The Note 10 features a 48MP triple-camera setup, with the Pro variant featuring a 64MP quad-camera array.

    Shloke is your go-to guy when it comes to consumer tech. Specializing in In-Depth pieces, he's also getting to grips with Telecom. His hobbies consist of Formula One and Gaming.

    The Next Infinix Device Might Revolutionise the Indian Market

