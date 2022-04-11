Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Note and Vivo Pad Officially Introduced – Check Specs and Price

The popular smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched multiple new devices including its first foldable smartphone and first tablet in China. The company has introduced Vivo X Fold which has a similar folding mechanism as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G along with the Vivo X Note premium smartphone and Vivo Pad. Mentioned below are the specification and pricing details of the newly launched Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Note and Vivo Pad.

Vivo X Fold Specs and Price

The first foldable smartphone from the brand comes with an 8.03-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. It has a 4:3.5 aspect ratio and a 2K resolution. The device also has a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset.

Vivo X Fold comes with a quad-rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens along with a 48MP ultra-wide camera. The device also features a 12MP portrait camera (47mm focal length) and an 8MP periscope camera with 5X optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom. The front of the device has a 32MP selfie snapper. The smartphone is backed by a 4600mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging

Vivo X Fold comes in two storage configurations – 12GB + 256GB model priced at CNY 8,999 which is about Rs 1,07,200 and 12GB + 512GB variant priced at CNY 9,999 which is roughly Rs 1,19,100.

Vivo X Note Specs and Price

Vivo X Note has been launched with a 7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. The device features a quad camera setup on the back that includes a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, a 12MP portrait camera with 2x zoom and an 8MP periscope camera with 5x zoom support.

Vivo X Note has been launched in three storage options – 8GB + 256GB priced at CNY 5999 which is about Rs 71,400, 12GB + 256GB priced at CNY 6,499 which roughly Rs 77,400 and 12GB + 512GB priced at CNY 6999 which is about Rs 83,300.

Vivo Pad Specs and Price

The Vivo Pad has been launched with an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet comes with support for Vivo’s Pencil smart stylus and a keyboard. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor and is backed by an 8040mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The tablet has a dual-rear camera setup with a 13MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. There is also an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The tablet runs on Android 11-based Origin OS out of the box and features a quad stereo speaker setup.

Vivo Pad has been launched with two storage options – 8GB + 128GB priced at CNY 2499 which is about Rs 29,800 and 8GB + 256GB priced at CNY 2999 which is somewhere around Rs 35,700.