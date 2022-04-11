Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Note and Vivo Pad Officially Introduced – Check Specs and Price

Highlights

  • Vivo X Fold comes with a quad-rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor.
  • Vivo X Note is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset.
  • Vivo Pad has been launched with an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Vivo X Fold Launch

The popular smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched multiple new devices including its first foldable smartphone and first tablet in China. The company has introduced Vivo X Fold which has a similar folding mechanism as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G along with the Vivo X Note premium smartphone and Vivo Pad. Mentioned below are the specification and pricing details of the newly launched Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Note and Vivo Pad.

Vivo X Fold Specs and Price

The first foldable smartphone from the brand comes with an 8.03-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. It has a 4:3.5 aspect ratio and a 2K resolution. The device also has a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset.

Vivo X Fold comes with a quad-rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens along with a 48MP ultra-wide camera. The device also features a 12MP portrait camera (47mm focal length) and an 8MP periscope camera with 5X optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom. The front of the device has a 32MP selfie snapper. The smartphone is backed by a 4600mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging

Vivo X Fold comes in two storage configurations – 12GB + 256GB model priced at CNY 8,999 which is about Rs 1,07,200 and 12GB + 512GB variant priced at CNY 9,999 which is roughly Rs 1,19,100.

Vivo X Note Specs and Price

Vivo X Note has been launched with a 7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. The device features a quad camera setup on the back that includes a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, a 12MP portrait camera with 2x zoom and an 8MP periscope camera with 5x zoom support.

Vivo X Note has been launched in three storage options – 8GB + 256GB priced at CNY 5999 which is about Rs 71,400, 12GB + 256GB priced at CNY 6,499 which roughly Rs 77,400 and 12GB + 512GB priced at CNY 6999 which is about Rs 83,300.

Vivo Pad Specs and Price

The Vivo Pad has been launched with an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet comes with support for Vivo’s Pencil smart stylus and a keyboard. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor and is backed by an 8040mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The tablet has a dual-rear camera setup with a 13MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. There is also an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The tablet runs on Android 11-based Origin OS out of the box and features a quad stereo speaker setup.

Vivo Pad has been launched with two storage options – 8GB + 128GB priced at CNY 2499 which is about Rs 29,800 and 8GB + 256GB priced at CNY 2999 which is somewhere around Rs 35,700.

Reported By

Anupam has been a tech enthusiast for a while and is always on the feet to know about the new launches whether it is smartphones or any other devices. He’s trying to share this passion with the help of his writing skills. Apart from these he’s also a pursuing freelance digital artist and loves creating artworks.

